This week in pictures: Most stunning images from Asia

Compelling images from Asia this week

Associated Press
October 23, 2021 / 01:21 PM IST
Aameen, a migrant laborer, holds her fifteen-day-old daughter Aradhana, as she waits at a railway station to return to her hometown, in Jammu, India, October 21. (Image: AP)
A woman takes a selfie inside a mirror box illuminated with lights at Valentino Re-Signify Exhibition held at a shopping mall in Beijing, October 21. (Image: AP)
Cai Qi, Beijing Communist Party secretary holds up the Olympic torch during a welcome ceremony for the Frame of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, at the Olympic Tower in Beijing, October 20. A welcome ceremony for the Olympic flame was held in Beijing on Wednesday morning after it arrived at the Chinese capital from Greece. While the flame will be put on display over the next few months, organizers said a three-day torch relay is scheduled starting February 2nd with around 1200 torchbearers in Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou. (Image: AP)
A man hails a taxi in Roppingi neighborhood, an entertainment district, in Tokyo, October 20, as Tokyo Tower is silhouetted against the sunrise colored sky in the background. Daily new COVID-19 cases have plummeted from a mid-August peak of nearly 6,000 in Tokyo, with caseloads in the densely populated capital now routinely below 100, an 11-month low. (Image: AP)
Kashmiri Muslims raise their hands in prayer as a head priest displays a relic, believed to be a hair from the beard of the Prophet Mohammad, at the Hazratbal shrine on Eid-e-Milad, the birth anniversary of the prophet, in Srinagar, Kashmir, October 19. (Image: AP)
A visitor wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus wanders through the lanterns at the Royal Culture Festival at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landmarks, in Seoul, South Korea, October 19. (Image: AP)
Submerged cars are seen at a flooded hotel resort as extreme rainfall caused the Kosi River to overflow at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, India, October 19. More than 20 people have died and many are missing in floods triggered by heavy rains in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, officials said Tuesday. (Image: AP)
A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus is reflected on an art installation on display outside a shopping mall in Beijing, October 17. (Image: AP)
A passenger, front, sleeps on the upper deck of a double-decker bus in Hong Kong, October 16. Travel-starved, sleep-deprived residents might find a new Hong Kong bus tour to be a snooze. The 47-mile, five-hour ride on a double-decker bus around the territory is meant to appeal to people who are easily lulled asleep by long rides. (Image: AP)
A man lies still as devotees light oil lamps over his body as part of rituals to celebrate the tenth and final day of Dashain festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, October 15. The festival commemorates the slaying of a demon king by Hindu goddess Durga, marking the victory of good over evil. (Image: AP)
