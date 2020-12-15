Ten years on, anger simmers in Tunisian town where 'Arab Spring' began over joblessness, inequality

Ten years ago, a fruit seller set himself ablaze in the central Tunisian town of Sidi Bouzid after an altercation with a policewoman about where he had put his cart. Word of Mohammed Bouazizi’s fatal act of defiance quickly spread, sparking nationwide protests that eventually toppled Tunisia’s long-serving leader Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali and helped inspire similar uprisings across the region - the so-called 'Arab Spring'. (Image: Reuters)

Huge demonstrations broke out in Egypt and Bahrain, and governments fell and civil war engulfed Libya, Syria and Yemen. Tunisians are now free to choose their leaders and can publicly criticise the state. Yet for all the chaos they have been through, many people look back on the events of 2010 and regret that their dreams remain unfulfilled. Protests have flared again in recent weeks across Tunisia’s poorer southern towns against joblessness, poor state services, inequality and shortages.

(Above) A picture of Mohamed Bouazizi is displayed on the post office building in Sidi Bouzid, Tunisia, on December 8, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

The scramble to get enough cooking gas to provide for families underlines the hardships ordinary people face in a country where the economy has stagnated, leaving the public as angry as it was a decade ago. Bigger demonstrations may take place in Tunisia on Thursday, the anniversary of Bouazizi’s self-immolation after his fruit cart was confiscated when he refused to move off an unlicensed pitch. (Above) People queue up to get cooking gas outside a main outlet in Sidi Bouzid, Tunisia, on December 8, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

Mohammed Bouali, 37, a street fruit seller who used to work on the same street with Mohamed Bouazizi, stands near his cart in Sidi Bouzid, Tunisia, on December 8, 2020. (Image: Reuters)