Strawberry moon | Stunning pictures of last supermoon of 2021

A larger-than-usual full moon, Strawberry moon, marks the last full moon of the spring season and the first full moon of the summer.

Moneycontrol News
June 25, 2021 / 06:18 PM IST
Strawberry Moon, Supermoon, Planting Moon – there are many names for the full moon. A larger-than-usual full moon, Strawberry moon, marks the last full moon of the spring season and the first full moon of the summer. Let’s take a look at some of the spectacular clicks of Super Moon from all over the world. (Image: NASA)
A view of the moon is seen through the outfield scoreboard during the ninth inning of a baseball between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds, June 24. The Reds won 5-3. (Image: AP)
Full moon rises over illuminated buildings in Moscow, Russia on June, 24. (Image: AP)
The strawberry full moon rises behind the ancient marble temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 Km (45 miles) south of Athens, on June 24. (Image: AP)
The 'strawberry moon' is seen over Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia, June 25. (Image: Reuters)
The minaret of Greatest Mosque is seen as the super moon, known as the "Strawberry Super Moon" rises over Zahraa El Maadi, a suburb of Cairo, Egypt June 24. (Image: Reuters)
The strawberry full moon is seen in Tirana, Albania, June 24. (Image: Reuters)
TAGS: #Slideshow #Strawberry Moon #supermoon #World News
first published: Jun 25, 2021 06:18 pm

