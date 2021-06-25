Strawberry moon | Stunning pictures of last supermoon of 2021

Strawberry Moon, Supermoon, Planting Moon – there are many names for the full moon. A larger-than-usual full moon, Strawberry moon, marks the last full moon of the spring season and the first full moon of the summer. Let’s take a look at some of the spectacular clicks of Super Moon from all over the world. (Image: NASA)

A view of the moon is seen through the outfield scoreboard during the ninth inning of a baseball between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds, June 24. The Reds won 5-3. (Image: AP)

Full moon rises over illuminated buildings in Moscow, Russia on June, 24. (Image: AP)

The strawberry full moon rises behind the ancient marble temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 Km (45 miles) south of Athens, on June 24. (Image: AP)

The 'strawberry moon' is seen over Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia, June 25. (Image: Reuters)

The minaret of Greatest Mosque is seen as the super moon, known as the "Strawberry Super Moon" rises over Zahraa El Maadi, a suburb of Cairo, Egypt June 24. (Image: Reuters)