Sri Lankans flee deadly violence in Colombo as crisis worsens Many Sri Lankans thronged buses in Colombo to return to their hometowns during a brief relaxation in curfew, imposed after the prime minister quit and went into hiding and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa warned of anarchy.
Reuters
May 13, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST
People gather at the main bus stand in Colombo to catch a bus before curfew starts, after a clash between anti-government demonstrators and Sri Lanka's ruling party supporters, as the island nation slips into a deepening economic crisis. (Image: Reuters)
People try to get into a bus at the main bus stand in Colombo before curfew hours after a clash between anti-government demonstrators and Sri Lanka's ruling party supporters. (Image: Reuters)
People run at the main bus stand in Colombo to catch a bus before curfew starts, after a clash between anti-government demonstrators and Sri Lanka's ruling party supporters, amid the country's economic crisis. (Image: Reuters)
People gather at the main bus stand to catch a bus before curfew starts in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)
A man carries a suitcase as he arrives to catch a bus before curfew starts in Colombo. (Image: Reuters)