Singapore 'bubble' business hotel welcomes its first guests

Singapore has launched a travel “bubble” business hotel that allows executives to do face-to-face meetings without a risk of exposure to the coronavirus, in one of the world’s first such facilities.

Reuters
March 10, 2021 / 07:17 PM IST
Singapore has launched a travel “bubble” business hotel that allows executives to do face-to-face meetings without a risk of exposure to the coronavirus, in one of the world’s first such facilities. (Image: Reuters)
The hotel has meeting rooms outfitted with airtight glass panels to reduce the risk of transmission and even has a special compartment with ultraviolet light to sanitise documents so they can be shared between participants. (Image: Reuters)
Some of its first guests have come from France, Germany, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates. “Given that we have operations in Singapore, I need to be able to travel to conduct face-to-face meetings with the team based in Singapore, as well as process some paperwork,” said Olivier Leroux, who was among the first guests when he checked in on March 8 after his flight from France. (Image: Reuters)
The hotel differs from quarantine hotels in the city-state, where guests are isolated for two weeks and must pass COVID-19 tests before being cleared to leave and join the local community. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors to the bubble hotel are not permitted to enter Singapore and must leave via the airport. (Image: Reuters)
Singapore is expected to host the World Economic Forum in August this year, and the bubble hotel has been floated as way to facilitate business meetings during the event. (Image: Reuters)
Room rate starts at S$384 ($284.70) per night, which is includes meals, two-way airport transfer and COVID-19 tests required during the course of the stay. (Image: Reuters)
first published: Mar 10, 2021 07:17 pm

