Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on September 8. Here is a timeline of the queen's life and reign: (Source: Reuters)

April 21, 1926 | Elizabeth was born at 2:40 a.m. at 17 Bruton Street, London, and christened on May 29 that year in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace. (Source: Reuters)

December 11, 1936 | She became heir apparent, aged 10, when her uncle Edward VIII abdicated and her father became King George VI. (Source: Reuters)

November 20, 1947 | She married navy lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, a Greek Prince, at London's Westminster Abbey. They had four children: Prince Charles (born in 1948), Princess Anne (1950), Prince Andrew (1960) and Prince Edward (1964). (Source: Reuters)

June 2, 1953 | Queen Elizabeth II was crowned at Westminster Abbey in the first televised coronation service. (Source: Reuters)

1961 | Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip's first visit to India. They visited together again in 1983 and 1997. (Source: Reuters)

2002 | The Queen completed 50th year of service. June 1 to June 4 marked four days of nationwide celebrations of queen's Golden Jubilee. (Source: Reuters)

September 9, 2014 | Elizabeth became the nation's longest-reigning monarch overtaking her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria. (Source: Reuters)