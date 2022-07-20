English
    Ranil Wickremesinghe elected president in crisis-hit Sri Lanka

    Sri Lankan lawmakers chose six-time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as president on July 20 to succeed the ousted leader who fled the country in a vote that risks reigniting political turmoil in the troubled South Asian island nation.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 20, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
    Sri Lankan lawmakers chose six-time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as president on July 20 to succeed the ousted leader who fled the country in a vote that risks reigniting political turmoil in the troubled South Asian island nation. (Image: Youtube video grab)
    Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed Wickremesinghe as prime minister in May, hoping to bring stability to a country engulfed in its worst economic crisis in memory. Wickremesinghe became acting president after Rajapaksa fled the country last week and resigned by email. (Image: AP)
    Wickremesinghe, 73, is a seasoned politician with wide experience in diplomatic and international affairs. He has been leading crucial talks on an economic bailout package with the International Monetary Fund and was backed by members of the fragmented ruling coalition. But he is unpopular among voters who view him as a holdover from Rajapaksa’s government. (File Image)
    Sri Lanka’s Parliament voted by secret ballot on July 20 for a new president to lead the country out of the deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis that toppled the previous leader and has left simmering tensions in the island nation. (Image: AP)
    The vote of 134 lawmakers put Wickremesinghe ahead of former government minister Dullas Alahapperuma, who received 82 votes. The Marxist candidate had three. (Image: Twitter)
    Dullas Alahapperuma, a former government minister and spokesman, was nominated by a breakaway faction of the ruling coalition, and ethnic minority parties also said they’ll support him. (File Image: AP)
    A heavy police presence was seen outside Sri Lanka's Parliament on July 20 ahead of a secret ballot for a new president to lead the country out of the deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (Image: AP)
    Barricades and police officers were seen outside the building in Colombo while security patrolled the surrounding lake as well. (Image: AP) (With inputs from AP)
