PM Modi meets New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins during his visit to Papua New Guinea, discuss bilateral ties

1/4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 22 met his New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins during which they discussed the full range of bilateral ties and ways to expand cooperation in various sectors like trade and commerce, education and sports. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

2/4 Modi arrived here on May 21 on his maiden visit to Papua New Guinea to host a key summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral ties. Modi met Hipkins on the sidelines of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

3/4 “Had an excellent meeting with New Zealand PM @chrishipkins and discussed the full range of India-NZ relations. We talked about how to improve commercial and cultural linkages between our nations,” the prime minister tweeted. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)