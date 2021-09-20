MARKET NEWS

Lava pours out of volcano on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands

A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma, sending lava shooting into the air and streaming in rivers towards houses in two villages from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island.

Reuters
September 20, 2021 / 02:44 PM IST
Lava flows next to a house following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma. (Image: Reuters)
Lava flows next to a house following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma. (Image: Reuters)
Lava rises following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma. (Image: Reuters)
Lava rises following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma. (Image: Reuters)
Residents watch lava following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma. (Image: Reuters)
Residents watch lava following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma. (Image: Reuters)
Lava flows downhill following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma. (Image: Reuters)
Lava flows downhill following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma. (Image: Reuters)
Lava flows next to a house following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma. (Image: Reuters)
Lava flows next to a house following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma. (Image: Reuters)
Lava and smoke rise following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma. (Image: Reuters)
Lava and smoke rise following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma. (Image: Reuters)
A plume of smoke rises following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma. (Image: Reuters)
A plume of smoke rises following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma. (Image: Reuters)
A helicopter is photographed flying over the Teneguia Volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, days before volcano eruption. (Image: Reuters)
A helicopter is photographed flying over the Teneguia Volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, days before volcano eruption. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
first published: Sep 20, 2021 02:44 pm

