In Pics | These are the world's 10 most beautiful cities for architecture

10. Milan, Italy | Beauty score: 75.1 percent | Milan is home to many cultural institutions, museums and art galleries. The city’s figurative art flourished in the Middle Ages, and with the Visconti family being major patrons of the arts, the city became an important centre of the Gothic art and architecture. (Image: Pixabay)

9. Bordeaux, France | Beauty score: 75.3 percent | Bordeaux is a world capital of wine, with its castles and vineyards of the Bordeaux region that stand on the hillsides of the Gironde. Bordeaux is an international tourist destination for its architectural and cultural heritage. (Image: Pixabay)

8. Vienna, Austria | Beauty score: 75.8 percent | Austria’s capital Vienna is rich in architectural ensembles, including Baroque palaces and gardens, grand buildings, monuments and parks. (Image: Pixabay)

7. Budapest, Hungary | Beauty score: 75.9 percent | The central area of Budapest along the Danube River is classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and has several notable monuments of classical architecture. (Image: Pixabay)

6. Athens, Greece | Beauty score: 77.5 percent | Capital city of Greece, Athens is a large cosmopolitan metropolis and central to economic, financial, industrial, political and cultural life in modern Greece. The heritage of the classical era is still evident in the city, represented by ancient monuments, and works of art. (Image: Pixabay)

5. New York City, United States | Beauty score: 77.7 percent | Often called NYC, the world’s most exciting and vibrant city has some major landmarks which are known around the world. (Image: Pixabay)

4. Prague, Czech Republic | Beauty score: 78.7 percent | The city, also known as the City of Hundred Spires, is the fourth most beautiful city in the world. The city has more than 10 major museums, along with numerous theatres, galleries, cinemas, and other historical exhibits. (Image: Pixabay)

3. Barcelona, Spain | Beauty score: 81.9 percent | A city on the coast of northeastern Spain, Barcelona is a major cultural, economic and financial centre in southwestern Europe.

2. Rome, Italy | Beauty score: 82 percent | Italy’s capital city is considered the world’s second most beautiful city. Often referred to as the City of Seven Hills due to its geographic location, and also as the “Eternal City”, Rome is considered to be the “cradle of Western civilisation and Christian culture”. (Image: Pixabay)