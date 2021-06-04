MARKET NEWS

In pics | Shearing time for sheep in Germany’s mountains

The most experienced cutters can shear a sheep in two minutes. The job is not as easy as they make it look: the shearers must wield their tools while keeping under control a wriggling animal weighing up to 100 kilos (220 pounds) and not necessarily eager to lose its winter padding.

June 04, 2021 / 08:27 PM IST
It’s time for the sheep in Germany’s Taunus Mountains to get their summer look, and the shearers are making quick work of relieving the 1,000 or so in Volker Schuhmacher’s flock of their shaggy coats. A team of four shearers works its way through the animals, keeping the sheep in a firm grip while removing about 4 kilos (8.8 pounds) of wool from each one. The most experienced cutters can shear a sheep in two minutes. The job is not as easy as they make it look: the shearers must wield their tools while keeping under control a wriggling animal weighing up to 100 kilos (220 pounds) and not necessarily eager to lose its winter padding. The ritual is carried out for the sheep’s benefit, however, sparing them from carrying a heavy coat during the warm summer months. Schuhmacher is not thrilled by the growing heap as a helper gathers up the wool and adds it to the pile. There’s no money to be earned from the cut fleece, which is compressed into balls that take up space.
The ritual is carried out for the sheep’s benefit, however, sparing them from carrying a heavy coat during the warm summer months. Schuhmacher is not thrilled by the growing heap as a helper gathers up the wool and adds it to the pile. There’s no money to be earned from the cut fleece, which is compressed into balls that take up space. Arnd Ritter, an adviser on sheep farming to the regional government’s agriculture service, told news agency dpa that one issue is that potential customers want large quantities of wool of the same quality. He said Germany is notable for keeping a variety of sheep breeds, with differing wool qualities, so many prefer to import wool from countries such as Australia, China or New Zealand where flocks are more uniform. Still, the weather has cooperated in the range of low mountains north of Frankfurt this year. Warmer temperatures are better for the sheep at shearing time. “When it’s cool and they are naked, that’s not so good. They have to get used to the temperatures without their wool,” Schuhmacher says. “But with the weather now, it isn’t a problem.”
Sheep gather ear satellite dishes before they are taken to shearing in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany on Saturday, May 29, 2021. About 1000 sheep of shepherd Volker Schuhmacher will be taken for shearing on the ground of an earth radio station on the weekend. (Image: AP)
Shepherd Volker Schuhmacher rounds up his sheep before shearing in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany on Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Image: AP)
A sheep shearer works on a sheep in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany on Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Image: AP)
A sheep tries to escape from shearing in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany on Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Image: AP)
Warmer temperatures are better for the sheep at shearing time. “When it’s cool and they are naked, that’s not so good. They have to get used to the temperatures without their wool,” Schuhmacher says. “But with the weather now, it isn’t a problem.” (Image: AP)
Sheep shearers work on a sheep in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany on Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Image: AP)
Sheep wool is piled up during a sheep shearing in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany on Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Image: AP)
