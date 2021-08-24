MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

In Pics | Satellite images of chaotic scenes at Kabul airport

The images from Planet Labs Inc. and Maxar Technologies show planes landing at Kabul international airport. Large crowds still surround the airport, full of thousands trying to flee the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

Associated Press
August 24, 2021 / 02:25 PM IST
Newly released satellite photos show the chaos around Kabul international airport as evacuations continue there, capturing the desperate Afghans scrambling for rescue. (Image: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/AP)
Newly released satellite photos show the chaos around Kabul international airport as evacuations continue there, capturing the desperate Afghans scrambling for rescue. (Image: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/AP)
The images from Planet Labs Inc. and Maxar Technologies show planes landing at Kabul international airport. Large crowds still surround the airport, full of thousands trying to flee the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. (Image: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/AP)
The images from Planet Labs Inc. and Maxar Technologies show planes landing at Kabul international airport. Large crowds still surround the airport, full of thousands trying to flee the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. (Image: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/AP)
The US military pulled off its biggest day of evacuation flights out of Afghanistan by far on August 23, but deadly violence that has blocked many desperate evacuees from entering Kabul's airport persisted, and the Taliban signaled they might soon seek to shut down the airlifts. (Image: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/AP)
The US military pulled off its biggest day of evacuation flights out of Afghanistan by far on August 23, but deadly violence that has blocked many desperate evacuees from entering Kabul's airport persisted, and the Taliban signaled they might soon seek to shut down the airlifts. (Image: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/AP)
Twenty-eight US military flights ferried about 10,400 people to safety out of Taliban-held Afghanistan over 24 hours that ended early morning on August 23, and 15 C-17 flights over the next 12 hours brought out another 6,660, White House officials said. (Image: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/AP)
Twenty-eight US military flights ferried about 10,400 people to safety out of Taliban-held Afghanistan over 24 hours that ended early morning on August 23, and 15 C-17 flights over the next 12 hours brought out another 6,660, White House officials said. (Image: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/AP)
In these satellite photo released by Planet Labs Inc., Kabul's international airport is seen amid evacuations on August 23. (Image: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/AP)
In these satellite photos released by Planet Labs Inc., Kabul's international airport is seen amid evacuations on August 23. (Image: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/AP)
A firefight outside Kabul's international airport killed an Afghan soldier early on August 23, highlighting the perils of evacuation efforts as the Taliban warned that any attempt by U.S. troops to delay their withdrawal to give people more time to flee would "provoke a reaction." (Image: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/AP)
A firefight outside Kabul's international airport killed an Afghan soldier early on August 23, highlighting the perils of evacuation efforts as the Taliban warned that any attempt by US troops to delay their withdrawal to give people more time to flee would "provoke a reaction." (Image: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/AP)
Images shows military plane taxing as people wait on tarmac at Kabul international airport. (Image: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/AP)
Images show military planes taxing as people wait on the tarmac at Kabul international airport. (Image: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/AP)
Kabul's airport, now one of the only routes out of the country, has seen days of chaos since the Taliban entered the capital on August 15. Thousands poured onto the tarmac last week, and several Afghans plunged to their deaths after clinging to a U.S. military cargo plane as it took off, some of the seven killed on August 16. (Image: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/AP)
Kabul's airport, now one of the only routes out of the country, has seen days of chaos since the Taliban entered the capital on August 15. Thousands poured onto the tarmac last week, and several Afghans plunged to their deaths after clinging to a US military cargo plane as it took off, some of the seven killed on August 16. (Image: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/AP)
Associated Press
Tags: #Afghanistan #Kabul #Kabul airport #Kabul airport chaos #Slideshow #Taliban #Taliban in Afghanistan #World News
first published: Aug 24, 2021 02:25 pm

