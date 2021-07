Muslims around the world are observing Eid al-Adha on July 20, yet again in the shadow of the pandemic and amid growing concerns about the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus. (Image: AP)

Eid al-Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is typically marked by communal prayers, large social gatherings and, for many, slaughtering of livestock and giving meat to the needy. This year, the holiday comes as many countries battle the Delta variant first identified in India, prompting some to impose new restrictions or issue appeals for people to avoid congregating and follow safety protocols. (Image: Reuters)

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attends Eid al-Adha prayers at Khalid bin al-Walid Mosque, in the Khalidiyah neighbourhood of Homs, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on July 20. (Image: Reuters)

The pandemic has already taken a toll on the world for the second year. Once drawing some 2.5 million Muslims from across the globe to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the Islamic pilgrimage has been dramatically scaled back due to the virus. This year, over 60,000 vaccinated Saudi citizens or residents of Saudi Arabia have been allowed to perform the Hajj, preventing Muslims from other countries from fulfilling the Islamic obligation. (Image: Reuters)

People perform prayers for the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha, on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip on July 20. (Image: Reuters)

Kids play with balloons after Eid al-Adha prayer inside Al-Azhar Mosque in Cairo, Egypt, on July 20. The surge is believed to have been fuelled by travel during another holiday — the Eid al-Fitr festival in May — and by the rapid spread of the Delta variant. (Image: Reuters)

Iran on July 19 imposed a week-long lockdown on the capital, Tehran, and the surrounding region as the country struggles with another surge in the coronavirus pandemic, state media reported. The lockdown begins on July 20. (Image: AP)

Not everyone is imposing new restrictions. In Bangladesh, authorities have allowed an eight-day pause in the country’s strict lockdown for the holiday that health experts say could be dangerous. (Image: Reuters)

Palestinians pray on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City on July 20. (Image: Reuters)

Palestinians celebrate on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City July 20. (Image: Reuters)

Iraqi Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers on the street outside Abu Hanifa mosque in Baghdad Adhamiya district, Iraq, on July 20. (Image: Reuters)

Iraqi worshippers exchange greetings after Eid al-Adha prayers on the street outside Abu Hanifa mosque in Baghdad Adhamiya district, Iraq, on July 20. (Image: Reuters)