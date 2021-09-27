MARKET NEWS

In Pics | Inside Afghanistan's Bagram Air Base after US troop withdrawal

Take a look at Bagram Air Base, once the largest coalition military base in Afghanistan. According to Afghan offcials, the US left Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander.

Reuters
September 27, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST
Vahdat, a Taliban soldier and former prisoner, sits in a military helicopter at Bagram Air Base in Parwan, Afghanistan, on September 23. (Image: Reuters)
A US army uniform lies among other objects at Bagram Air Base in Parwan, Afghanistan, on September 23. (Image: Reuters)
A view of a sitting area is pictured at Bagram Air Base in Parwan, Afghanistan, on September 23. (Image: Reuters)
Seifatollah and Vasighollah, Taliban soldiers, pose for a photo in a cell at a prison in Bagram Air Base in Parwan, Afghanistan, on September 23. (Image: Reuters)
Military vehicles stand at Bagram Air Base in Parwan, Afghanistan, on September 23. (Image: Reuters)
A view of Bagram Air Base in Parwan, Afghanistan, on September 23. (Image: Reuters)
A whiteboard is seen at a prison in Bagram Air Base in Parwan, Afghanistan, on September 23. (Image: Reuters)
Taliban soldiers stand in Bagram Air Base in Parwan, Afghanistan, on September 23. (Image: Reuters)
Objects lie on the floor at Bagram Air Base in Parwan, Afghanistan, on September 23. (Image: Reuters)
Graffiti is pictured on a cell wall in a prison at Bagram Air Base in Parwan, Afghanistan, on September 23. (Image: Reuters)
