Take a look at the problems faced in climate change

Let's look at the severe problems we will face if we don't act urgently on climate change

A research by NASA showed that intensity of extreme drought and rainfall has sharply increased in past 20 years

2015 to 2021 were the warmest seven years seen

The world's temperature has risen by about 1.2 C which plays important role in the occurrence of severe floods

Studies show 1 degree rise in temperature is equivalent to 7 percent rise in amount of water in atmosphere

Climate change causes slower jet streams leading to prolonged and severe bouts of rainfall

There is a strong link between flooding and droughts

In 2022, 98 percent of displacement in the world were due to weather-related hazards

Weather-related issues like droughts, storms, floods, wildfire and landslides add upto 31845000 events

Climate change has caused an increase in extreme heat and extreme rain

In future, coastal flooding will increase due to melting of glaciers

Flash floods occur when there are intense precipitation events such as heavy snowfall and rains

In future, the timing of these floods will get shorter but their magnitude or intensity will increase