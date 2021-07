An aerial view shows agricultural fields, in Mecca, California. (PC-REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

An abandoned building is seen along the California State Route 111, in California. (PC-REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

The Salton Sea is pictured in Bombay Beach, California. (PC-REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

An aerial view shows the Salton Sea in Salton, California. (PC-REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

An aerial view shows agricultural fields in Mundo, California. (PC-REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

An aerial view shows tourists visiting Salvation Mountain in Slab City, California. (PC-REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

A welcoming sign to Bombay Beach is seen along the California State Route 111 in Bombay Beach, California. (PC-REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

A former dock is seen on a Salton Sea’s beach with the water much further away. (PC-REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

An aerial view shows an almost evaporated canal, with toxic residues, in Salton City, California. (PC-REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Dead palm trees are seen near the beaches of the Salton Sea, in Salton City. (PC-REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

Wood boat pillars, that used to be in the water, are seen on the beach of the Salton Sea, in Salton City, California. (PC-REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

Aerial view shows a housing development next to desert landscape in Cathedral City, near Palm Springs, California. (PC-REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

Aerial view shows the artificial lake, Shadow Lake Estates, next to desert landscape in Indio, California. (PC-REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

Low water levels are visible at Lake Oroville, which is the second largest reservoir in California and according to daily reports of the state's Department of Water Resources is near 35% capacity, near Oroville, California. (PC-REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)