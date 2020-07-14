In pics | Bastille Day 2020: France honour health workers and frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic

This year on its biggest national holiday, France redesigned its Bastille Day’s usual parade to celebrate heroes of coronavirus pandemic and honouring ambulance drivers, health workers, postal workers, medics who died fighting COVID-19
On July 14, France celebrates its national day commonly known as Bastille Day. The day is one of the most important days in France as it is on this day a very crucial event took place in The French Revolution. In 1789, people stormed Bastille on July 14. Every year parades and events are held to celebrate this day. However, this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic no such traditional events will be held as a precautionary measure to stem the spread of outbreak. This year on its biggest national holiday, France redesigned its Bastille Day’s usual parade to celebrate heroes of coronavirus pandemic and honouring ambulance drivers, health workers, postal workers, medics who died fighting COVID-19. (Image: AP)
France's President Emmanuel Macron and French Armies Chief Staff General Francois Lecointre, centre left, stand in the command car as they review troops before the start of the Bastille Day military parade in Paris. (Image: AP)
Soldiers walk on Place de la Concorde during the Bastille Day parade honouring French health workers and their dedication in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Paris. (Image: Reuters)
Soldiers walk on the Concorde square during the Bastille Day parade on July 14 in Paris. (Image: AP)
Military planes fly over the obelisk of the Concorde square during the Bastille Day military parade on July 14 in Paris. (Image: AP)
A placard suspended from balloons reads “Behind the tributes, Macron asphyxiates the hospital” during the Bastille Day military parade on July 14 in Paris. (Image: AP)
France's President Emmanuel Macron attends the Bastille Day military parade in Paris. (Image: AP)
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly over Paris during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris. (Image: Reuters)
Guests watch the French elite acrobatic flying team "Patrouille de France" (PAF) performing a flying display of the French national flag over the Luxor Obelisks during annual Bastille Day military ceremony on the Place de la Concorde in Paris on July 14. (Image: Reuters)
French Char B1 tank from WWII take part in the Bastille Day military parade honouring French health workers and their dedication in the fight against the COVID-19, on Place de la Concorde in Paris on July 14. (Image: Reuters)
A Somua S35 tank is pictured during the Bastille Day military parade honouring French health workers and their dedication in the fight against the coronavirus disease on Place de la Concorde in Paris on July 14. (Image: Reuters)
French elite acrobatic flying team "Patrouille de France" (PAF) performs a flying display of the French national flag over the Arc de Triomphe during the Bastille Day military parade honouring French health workers and their dedication in the fight against COVID-19 on Place de la Concorde in Paris. (Image: Reuters)
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly over the Arc de Triomphe during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris. (Image: Reuters)
French Alpha jets of the Patrouille de France perform a flying display of the French national flag over the Arc de Triomphe during annual Bastille Day military ceremony on the Place de la Concorde in Paris on July 14. (Image: AP)
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 05:22 pm