In pics | Bastille Day 2020: France honour health workers and frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic

On July 14, France celebrates its national day commonly known as Bastille Day. The day is one of the most important days in France as it is on this day a very crucial event took place in The French Revolution. In 1789, people stormed Bastille on July 14. Every year parades and events are held to celebrate this day. However, this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic no such traditional events will be held as a precautionary measure to stem the spread of outbreak. This year on its biggest national holiday, France redesigned its Bastille Day’s usual parade to celebrate heroes of coronavirus pandemic and honouring ambulance drivers, health workers, postal workers, medics who died fighting COVID-19. (Image: AP)