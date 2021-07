Here're some of the world's best virtual museum tours you can take

Natural History Museum, London, UK | One of the most-visited museums in the world, it is home to almost 145 million specimens of plants, animals, fossils, minerals, cultural artifacts etc. It is the largest natural history collection in the world. The museum has various virtual exploration tools, including self-guided tour of the galleries, access to 3,00,000 specimens from the collection. The online exhibit is a social offering with quizzes, facts and videos, while augmented reality is used to invite animals into your living rooms.