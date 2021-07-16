Here're some of the world's best virtual museum tours you can take The global coronavirus outbreak has changed the world and prompted digital revolution and adoption of virtual world. Let’s take a look at some of the virtual tours to the most enchanting museums across the world.
July 16, 2021 / 09:10 PM IST
Louvre Museum, Paris, France | The Louvre has put its entire collection of more than 4,80,000 works online. The Louvre is the world’s largest art museum and a historic monument. In the 16th and 17th centuries, it served as the royal palace for French kings. The interactive collection database includes rare items as well iconic artworks, including the Venus de Milo, Mona Lisa and Winged Victory of Samothrace. Art lovers can explore the museum from home by an interactive map.
Vatican Museums, Rome, Italy | The museum was founded by Pope Julius II in the early 16th century. It displays extensive collections of art, archaeology and entho-anthropology gathered by the Popes over the centuries. The Vatican Museums houses around 70,000 works. Virtual visitors can enjoy the tour of ‘Raphael’s Rooms’, ‘Sistine Chapel’, ‘New King’ and many more.
Natural History Museum, London, UK | One of the most-visited museums in the world, it is home to almost 145 million specimens of plants, animals, fossils, minerals, cultural artifacts etc. It is the largest natural history collection in the world. The museum has various virtual exploration tools, including self-guided tour of the galleries, access to 3,00,000 specimens from the collection. The online exhibit is a social offering with quizzes, facts and videos, while augmented reality is used to invite animals into your living rooms.
Frida Kahlo Museum, Mexico City, Mexico | Frida Kahlo Museum also known as the Blue House, is a historic house museum and art museum dedicated to the life and work of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The virtual tour lets visitors walk through the house and gardens and offers a look at the selection of Kahlo’s art.
Picasso Museum, Barcelona, Spain | The museum houses one of the most extensive collections of artworks by the 20th century Spanish artist Pablo Picasso. Virtual tour provides an opportunity to explore the museum’s courtyards from home for a journey through the history of Barcelona, as well as the places where Picasso lived, worked and visited.