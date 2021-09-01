Havana Syndrome | Everything we know so far about the mysterious illness

Since 2016, American and Canadian diplomats, spies and embassy staff all over the world have been afflicted with a mysterious illness that some believe has sinister links to experimental Russian technology. Recently, US Vice President Kamala Harris delayed her trip to Hanoi, Vietnam, after reports of possible “acoustic incidents” there. Here’s what we know so far. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Biden administration uses the phrase 'anomalous health incident' to refer to the mysterious illness that has made hundreds of western diplomats sick over the last few years. It gets its name from the capital city of Cuba, where it was first reported.

It was first reported by US diplomats and employees stationed in Havana in 2016. The US accused Cuba of carrying out sonic attacks. However, Cuba has denied any knowledge of this. In December 2020, CIA announced a focused investigation on the phenomenon, led by senior officers within the agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Since President Biden took office, close to two dozen American officials in the capital city of Vienna have complained of symptoms.

A wide array of varying symptoms have been reported by the afflicted.

The exact cause of the ailments, which US government agencies formally refer to as "anomalous health incidents" or "unexplained health incidents," remains unknown, but theories abound.

An assessment by National Academics of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine proposes the cause to be a directed, pulsed radio frequency (RF) energy device – a form of energy that includes microwaves.

Some more the leading theories and potential culprits.