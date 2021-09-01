MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Havana Syndrome | Everything we know so far about the mysterious illness

Since 2016, American and Canadian diplomats, spies and embassy staff all over the world have been afflicted with a mysterious illness that some believe has sinister links to experimental Russian technology. Recently, US Vice President Kamala Harris delayed her trip to Hanoi, Vietnam, after reports of possible “acoustic incidents” there.

Moneycontrol News
September 01, 2021 / 07:52 PM IST
Since 2016, American and Canadian diplomats, spies and embassy staff all over the world have been afflicted with a mysterious illness that some believe has sinister links to experimental Russian technology. Recently, US Vice President Kamala Harris delayed her trip to Hanoi, Vietnam, after reports of possible “acoustic incidents” there. Here’s what we know so far. (Image: News18 Creative)
Since 2016, American and Canadian diplomats, spies and embassy staff all over the world have been afflicted with a mysterious illness that some believe has sinister links to experimental Russian technology. Recently, US Vice President Kamala Harris delayed her trip to Hanoi, Vietnam, after reports of possible “acoustic incidents” there. Here’s what we know so far. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Biden administration uses the phrase ‘anomalous health incident’ to refer to the mysterious illness that has made hundreds of western diplomats sick over the last few years. It gets its name from the capital city of Cuba, where it was first reported. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Biden administration uses the phrase ‘anomalous health incident’ to refer to the mysterious illness that has made hundreds of western diplomats sick over the last few years. It gets its name from the capital city of Cuba, where it was first reported. (Image: News18 Creative)
It was first reported by US diplomats and employees stationed in Havana in 2016. The US accused Cuba of carrying out sonic attacks. However, Cuba has denied any knowledge of this. In December 2020, CIA announced a focused investigation on the phenomenon, led by senior officers within the agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. (Image: News18 Creative)
It was first reported by US diplomats and employees stationed in Havana in 2016. The US accused Cuba of carrying out sonic attacks. However, Cuba has denied any knowledge of this. In December 2020, CIA announced a focused investigation on the phenomenon, led by senior officers within the agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. (Image: News18 Creative)
Since President Biden took office, close to two dozen American officials in the capital city of Vienna have complained of symptoms. (Image: News18 Creative)
Since President Biden took office, close to two dozen American officials in the capital city of Vienna have complained of symptoms. (Image: News18 Creative)
A wide array of varying symptoms have been reported by the afflicted. (Image: News18 Creative)
A wide array of varying symptoms have been reported by the afflicted. (Image: News18 Creative)
The exact cause of the ailments, which US government agencies formally refer to as “anomalous health incidents” or “unexplained health incidents,” remains unknown, but theories abound. (Image: News18 Creative)
The exact cause of the ailments, which US government agencies formally refer to as “anomalous health incidents” or “unexplained health incidents,” remains unknown, but theories abound. (Image: News18 Creative)
An assessment by National Academics of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine proposes the cause to be a directed, pulsed radio frequency (RF) energy device – a form of energy that includes microwaves. (Image: News18 Creative)
An assessment by National Academics of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine proposes the cause to be a directed, pulsed radio frequency (RF) energy device – a form of energy that includes microwaves. (Image: News18 Creative)
Some more the leading theories and potential culprits. (Image: News18 Creative)
Some more the leading theories and potential culprits. (Image: News18 Creative)
American diplomats and members of their families in Cuba and China suspected to have been targeted. Concerns raised on possibility of damage to the eyes, or carcinogenic impact in the long term. (Image: News18 Creative)
American diplomats and members of their families in Cuba and China suspected to have been targeted. Concerns raised on possibility of damage to the eyes, or carcinogenic impact in the long term. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #America #Cuba #Havana Syndrome #Kamala Harris #slideshoww #US President Joe Biden #World News
first published: Sep 1, 2021 07:52 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.