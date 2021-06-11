G7 Summit | Here's what's on the leaders agenda

Leaders of seven major economies have gathered in the UK for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic broke. The 47th G7 Summit is scheduled to take place between 11-13 June 2021 in the United Kingdom. While the pandemic and climate action are likely to dominate the meeting, the summit holds significance for these leaders too. (Image: News18 Creative)

US President Joe Biden | It is his first official overseas trip. Biden gave a glimpse of his intention to reassert US’ position on the world stage when he declared “the United States is back” before leaving for the UK. (Image: News18 Creative)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson | He recently said he would seek a pledge to hit the global vaccination goal (to vaccinate the world) by the end of 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)

President of France Emmanuel Macron | He is expected to raise the issue of EU migrants and French fishermen. (Image: News18 Creative)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga | He is expected to seek international support for his unpopular decision to press ahead with the Olympics. (Image: News18 Creative)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel | COVID-19 cases are down in Germany and she would like Biden to lift travel restrictions. (Image: News18 Creative)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau | Trudeau has bilateral with Biden on cards, where he will discuss the issue of Meng Wanzhou, the senior Huawei executive, mounting a legal battle to fight extradition from Canada to the US on fraud charges. (Image: News18 Creative)