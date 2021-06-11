MARKET NEWS

G7 Summit | Here's what's on the leaders agenda

Leaders of seven major economies have gathered in the UK for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic broke.

June 11, 2021 / 09:35 PM IST
Leaders of seven major economies have gathered in the UK for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic broke. While the pandemic and climate action are likely to dominate the meeting, the summit holds significance for these leaders too. (Image: News18 Creative)
Leaders of seven major economies have gathered in the UK for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic broke. The 47th G7 Summit is scheduled to take place between 11-13 June 2021 in the United Kingdom. While the pandemic and climate action are likely to dominate the meeting, the summit holds significance for these leaders too. (Image: News18 Creative)
US President Joe Biden | It is his first official overseas trip. Biden gave a glimpse of his intention to reassert US’ position on the world stage when he declared “the United States is back” before leaving for the UK. (Image: News18 Creative)
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson | he recently said he would seek a pledge to hit the global vaccination goal (to vaccinate the world) by the end of 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)
France President Emmanuel Macron | He is expected to raise the issue of EU migrants and French fishermen. (Image: News18 Creative)
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga | He is expected to seek international support for his unpopular decision to press ahead with the Olympics. (Image: News18 Creative)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel | COVID-19 cases are down in Germany and she would like Biden to lift travel restrictions. (Image: News18 Creative)
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau | On cards Trudeau is a bilateral with Biden, where he will discuss the issue of Meng Wanzhou, the senior Huawei executive, mounting a legal battle to fight extradition from Canada to the US on fraud charges. (Image: News18 Creative)
Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi | The summit is international debut of Mario Draghi in his capacity as Italian prime minister. (Image: News18 Creative)
Take a Quick Survey