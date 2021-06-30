MARKET NEWS

From Mao's country to Xi's empire—100 years of China's Communist Party

Since seizing power amid civil war in 1949, the party has undergone a tumultuous history but President and party leader Xi Jinping is emphasising the country’s rise to economic, military and diplomatic power over the past four decades since reforms were enacted.

Associated Press
June 30, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST
China’s ruling Communist Party is marking its centenary with fireworks and fanfare. (AP Photo)
Since seizing power amid civil war in 1949, the party has undergone a tumultuous history, but president and party leader Xi Jinping is emphasizing the country’s rise to economic, military and diplomatic power over the past four decades since reforms were enacted. (AP Photo, File)
Commemorations are to continue through Thursday’s anniversary of the party’s founding as an underground political movement in 1921. (AP Photo)
Going unmentioned are the disasters brought under the founder of the Communist state, Mao Zedong, as well as the bloody military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989. (AP Photo)
In the decades since, China has risen to become the world’s second largest economy, has placed a space station into orbit and expanded its economic and political influence throughout Asia and the world as part of what the party calls the country's “great rejuvenation.” (AP Photo)
Those who oppose the party’s complete control over political life have been imprisoned or intimidated into silence, while heavy-handed policies have been implemented to quell activism among ethnic minorities in Tibet, Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia. (AP Photo, File)
Free speech and political opposition in the former British colony of Hong Kong have been reined in, while China is sending growing sorties of fighter jets around Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy it claims as its own territory and threatens to invade.(AP Photo/File)
In this northwest China precision valve factory, shown Sept. 9, 1985, many of the machinists are women in Wuzhong, China. The late Chinese leader Mao Zedong made improvements of women's issues a major goal, but despite improvements women still face difficulties at all levels. (AP Photo/Neal Ulevich)
In this March 29, 2018, file photo, a cargo truck drives amid stacked shipping containers at the Yangshan port in Shanghai. Since seizing power amid civil war in 1949, the party has undergone a tumultuous history, but president and party leader Xi Jinping is emphasizing the country’s rise to economic, military and diplomatic over the past four decades since reforms were enacted. (AP Photo/File)
A cargo truck drives amid stacked shipping containers at the Yangshan port in Shanghai. (AP Photo/File)
In this early June 4, 1989, file photo, civilians with rocks stand on a military armored vehicle near Chang'an Boulevard in Beijing as violence escalated between pro-democracy protesters and Chinese troops, leaving hundreds dead overnight. (AP Photo/Jeff Widener, File)
Civilians with rocks stand on a military armoured vehicle near Chang'an Boulevard in Beijing as violence escalated between pro-democracy protesters and Chinese troops, leaving hundreds dead overnight. (AP Photo/Jeff Widener, File)
In this June 30, 1997, file photo, members of the combined Chinese Armed Forces color guard raise the Chinese flag at the Hong Kong convention center marking the moment Hong Kong reverted to Chinese rule. (Kimimasa Mayama/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Members of the combined Chinese Armed Forces color guard raise the Chinese flag at the Hong Kong convention center marking the moment Hong Kong reverted to Chinese rule. (Kimimasa Mayama/Pool Photo via AP, File)
In this June 5, 1989, file photo, Chinese troops and tanks gather in Beijing, one day after the military crackdown that ended a seven week pro-democracy demonstration on Tiananmen Square. Hundreds were killed in the early morning hours of June 4. (AP Photo/Jeff Widener, File)
Chinese troops and tanks gather in Beijing, one day after the military crackdown that ended a seven-week pro-democracy demonstration on Tiananmen Square. Hundreds were killed in the early morning hours of June 4. (AP Photo/Jeff Widener, File)
In this Oct. 1, 1999, file photo, a convoy of Chinese-made rocket launcher trucks moves through Tiananmen Square in Beijing. The Communist Party's $36 million celebration Friday will showcase the nation's growing military might and its rapid economic progress since Mao Zedong stood atop the Gate of Heavenly Peace on Oct. 1, 1949, and declared the founding of the People's Republic. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
A convoy of Chinese-made rocket launcher trucks moves through Tiananmen Square in Beijing. The Communist Party's $36-million celebration on July 1 will showcase the nation's growing military might and its rapid economic progress since Mao Zedong stood atop the Gate of Heavenly Peace on Oct. 1, 1949, and declared the founding of the People's Republic. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
In this Oct. 25, 2008, file photo, tens of thousands of Taiwan supporters rally to denounce China in Taipei, Taiwan. Taiwan's Ma and China's Xi are the first leaders from the two sides to meet since their territories split during the Chinese civil war in 1949. Ma is the successor to Chiang Kai-shek, whose Nationalists retreated to the island, while Xi now leads Mao Zedong's victorious Communists, who set up government in Beijing. (AP Photo/Wally Santana, File)
Tens of thousands of Taiwan supporters rally to denounce China in Taipei, Taiwan. Taiwan's Ma and China's Xi are the first leaders from the two sides to meet since their territories split during the Chinese civil war in 1949. Ma is the successor to Chiang Kai-shek, whose Nationalists retreated to the island, while Xi now leads Mao Zedong's victorious Communists, who set up the government in Beijing. (AP Photo/Wally Santana, File)
In this Oct. 16, 2003, file photo, crew carry the first Chinese astronaut Yang Liwei, center, after landing on the Inner Mongolian grasslands of northern China. Beijing's mission control declared the country's landmark debut flight "a success." (Xinhua via AP, File)
Crew carry the first Chinese astronaut Yang Liwei, center, after landing on the Inner Mongolian grasslands of northern China. Beijing's mission control declared the country's landmark debut flight "a success." (Xinhua via AP, File)
In this Dec. 10, 2014, file photo, protesters stand on a barricade at the occupied area outside government headquarters in Hong Kong. Hong Kong's dwindling number of pro-democracy protesters vowed Wednesday to stay until the last minute before authorities clear them off a highway where they've been camped out for more than two months. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
Protesters stand on a barricade at the occupied area outside government headquarters in Hong Kong. Hong Kong's dwindling number of pro-democracy protesters vowed Wednesday to stay until the last minute before authorities clear them off a highway where they've been camped out for more than two months. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, a guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in western China's Xinjiang region. This is one of a growing number of internment camps in the Xinjiang region, where by some estimates 1 million Muslims are detained, forced to give up their language and their religion and subject to political indoctrination. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
A guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in western China's Xinjiang region. This is one of a growing number of internment camps in the Xinjiang region, where around 1 million Muslims are detained, forced to give up their language and their religion and subject to political indoctrination. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
In this May 31, 2021, file photo, monks walk along a sidewalk path lined with Chinese flags at the Tibetan Buddhist College near Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists. High-pressure tactics employed by China's ruling Communist Party appear to be finding success in separating Tibetans from their traditional Buddhist culture and the influence of the Dalai Lama. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
Monks walk along a sidewalk path lined with Chinese flags at the Tibetan Buddhist College near Lhasa in western China's Tibet Autonomous Region as seen during a government organised visit for foreign journalists. High-pressure tactics employed by China's ruling Communist Party appear to be finding success in separating Tibetans from their traditional Buddhist culture and the influence of the Dalai Lama. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
In this Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Chinese communists party cadres attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Party Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Since seizing power amid civil war in 1949, the party has undergone a tumultuous history, but president and party leader Xi Jinping is emphasizing the country’s rise to economic, military and diplomatic over the past four decades since reforms were enacted. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
Chinese communists party cadres attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Party Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
In this Oct. 27, 2016, file photo, a worker takes a porcelain plate bearing an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping for a customer which on display together with previous leaders Jiang Zemin, left, and Hu Jintao, second left, at a souvenir shop near Tiananmen Square in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
A worker takes a porcelain plate bearing an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping for a customer which is on display together with previous leaders Jiang Zemin, left, and Hu Jintao, second left, at a souvenir shop near Tiananmen Square in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
Chinese President Xi Jinping raises his glass and propose a toast at the end of his speech during the welcome banquet, after the welcome ceremony of leaders attending the Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 26, 2019. AFP PHOTO/ POOL/ Nicolas ASFOURI (Photo by Nicolas ASFOURI / AFP)
In this Nov. 7, 2012, file photo, a Chinese paramilitary officer stands guard in the Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Since seizing power amid civil war in 1949, the party has undergone a tumultuous history, but president and party leader Xi Jinping is emphasizing the country’s rise to economic, military and diplomatic over the past four decades since reforms were enacted. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
A Chinese paramilitary officer stands guard at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
