Explainer: What are geostationary satellites and how are they different from other orbiting satellites

A look at how geostationary satellites differ from other orbiting satellites.

Moneycontrol News
August 12, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
To a layman, a satellite is a complicated machine equipped with solar panel wings. But, in space, these ‘eyes in the sky’ behave quite differently depending on their orbit. A look at how geostationary satellites differ from other orbiting satellites. (Image: News18 Creative)
To a layman, a satellite is a complicated machine equipped with solar panel wings. But, in space, these ‘eyes in the sky’ behave quite differently depending on their orbit. Here is a look at how geostationary satellites differ from other orbiting satellites. (Image: News18 Creative)
Different orbits give satellites different vantage points for viewing. Selection of a satellite’s orbit depends on what they are designed to accomplish. (Image: News18 Creative)
Different orbits give satellites different vantage points for viewing. Selection of a satellite’s orbit depends on what they are designed to accomplish. (Image: News18 Creative)
Satellites in geostationary orbit circle Earth above the equator and travel at the same rate as Earth. This makes them appear to be ‘stationary’ over a fixed position. In order to perfectly match Earth’s rotation, the speed of GEO satellites should be about 3km per second at an altitude of 35.786km. (Image: News18 Creative)
Satellites in geostationary orbit circle Earth above the equator and travel at the same rate as Earth. This makes them appear to be ‘stationary’ over a fixed position. In order to perfectly match Earth’s rotation, the speed of GEO satellites should be about 3 km per second at an altitude of 35.786 km. (Image: News18 Creative)
A low Earth orbit (LEO) is relatively close to Earth’s surface. It could be as low as 160km above Earth. (Image: News18 Creative)
A low Earth orbit (LEO) is relatively close to Earth’s surface. It could be as low as 160 km above Earth. (Image: News18 Creative)
Medium Earth orbit comprises a wide range of orbits anywhere between LEO and GEO. It is similar to LEO in that it also does not need to take specific paths around Earth. (Image: News18 Creative)
Medium Earth orbit comprises a wide range of orbits anywhere between LEO and GEO. It is similar to LEO in that it also does not need to take specific paths around Earth. (Image: News18 Creative)
Satellites in polar orbits travel from north to south rather than from west to east, passing over Earth’s poles. (Image: News18 Creative)
Satellites in polar orbits travel from north to south rather than from west to east, passing over the Earth’s poles. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at Earth satellites orbits. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at Earth satellites' orbits. (Image: News18 Creative)
When satellites are launched from Earth and carried to space with launch vehicles often they are placed on a transfer orbit: a special kind of orbit used to get from one orbit to another. (Image: News18 Creative)
When satellites are launched from Earth and carried to space with launch vehicles often they are placed on a transfer orbit: a special kind of orbit used to get from one orbit to another. (Image: News18 Creative)
