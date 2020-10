Coronavirus cases around the world have climbed to an all-time high. What’s even worse is that the scourge has come storming back in many countries and is now spreading with a renewed speed. Many countries around the world are seeing a resurgence of the novel coronavirus after movement restrictions were lifted. While COVID-19 spread in India on a downward trajectory, here’s a look at countries reeling under a second wave -- its causes, prevention, and more. (Image: News18 Creative)