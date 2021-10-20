MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Prices Increasing Soon Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

China economy slows down on Evergrande crisis, power shortage and supply chain disruptions

China's latest GDP data has confirmed a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy which was under pressure from the crisis-hit property sector, curbs on energy and tardy recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
October 20, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST
THE STUMBLING DRAGON
China's latest GDP data has confirmed slowdown in the world's second-largest economy which was under pressure from a crisis-hit property sector, curbs on energy, and tardy recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Let's take a look at China's economy in numbers.
THE STUMBLING DRAGON2
China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter (Q3) grew 4.9 percent year on year, slower than the growth of 18.3 percent in Q1 and 7.9 percent in Q2. The Q3 belied surveys of predicting five percent growth.
THE STUMBLING DRAGON4
The country's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 9.8 per cent year-on-year in the first three quarters, putting the average growth for the period in the past two years at 5.2 percent, according to the data released from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
THE STUMBLING DRAGON5
Acknowledging the declining trend of the economy, state-run Global Times in its report on Q3 data said China's economic slowdown in the third quarter not only came amid a lower base effect from last year when the pandemic was largely controlled throughout the country, but also amid a range of economic challenges that China is facing now, such as the power crunch and supply chain issues.
THE STUMBLING DRAGON6
India’s total exports to China soared in April-July 2021. Exports from India to China climbed 75 percent.
THE STUMBLING DRAGON7
At the same time, India’s import bill for the same period grew 86.41 percent.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #China #Economy #India #Slideshow #world
first published: Oct 20, 2021 09:58 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.