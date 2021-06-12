Cambodia orders dismantling of floating houses along river Tonle Sap, aims to reduce environmental pollution

An ethnic Vietnamese man removes sheets of tin roofing from his floating house along the Tonle Sap river bank near the village of Prek Pnov in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Floating houses that have been ordered for removal sit along the Tonle Sap river bank near the village of Prek Pnov in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

Local authorities, rear, order villagers to dismantle their floating houses along the Tonle Sap river bank near the village of Prek Pnov in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

An ethnic Vietnamese man walks through the floating houses along the Tonle Sap river bank near the village of Prek Pnov in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)