Cambodia orders dismantling of floating houses along river Tonle Sap, aims to reduce environmental pollution

Local authorities on Saturday ordered the dismantling of the numerous floating houses inhabited mostly by ethnic Vietnamese, in efforts to reduce environmental pollution and increase the city aesthetics.

Associated Press
June 12, 2021 / 03:43 PM IST
An ethnic Vietnamese man removes sheets of tin roofing from his floating house along the Tonle Sap river bank near the village of Prek Pnov in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
An ethnic Vietnamese man removes sheets of tin roofing from his floating house along the Tonle Sap river bank near the village of Prek Pnov in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Floating houses that have been ordered for removal sit along the Tonle Sap river bank near the village of Prek Pnov in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Floating houses that have been ordered for removal sit along the Tonle Sap river bank near the village of Prek Pnov in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Local authorities, rear, order villagers to dismantle their floating houses along the Tonle Sap river bank near the village of Prek Pnov in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Local authorities, rear, order villagers to dismantle their floating houses along the Tonle Sap river bank near the village of Prek Pnov in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
An ethnic Vietnamese man walks through the floating houses along the Tonle Sap river bank near the village of Prek Pnov in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
An ethnic Vietnamese man walks through the floating houses along the Tonle Sap river bank near the village of Prek Pnov in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
An ethnic Vietnamese man caries his mattress from his floating house along the Tonle Sap river bank near the village of Prek Pnov in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
An ethnic Vietnamese man caries his mattress from his floating house along the Tonle Sap river bank near the village of Prek Pnov in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Associated Press
