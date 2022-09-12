Afghanistan is the world's unhappiest country; a look at the top ten countries with most unhappiest people

Under the Taliban regime, Afghanistan ranked first among the list of unhappiest countries in terms of physical pain, mental stress, mental disorders triggered by poverty and unemployment, anxiety, and anger, as per a report by a global analytics firm Gallup. According to Gallup’s Negative Experience Index, an American analytics and advisory company, a total of 80 percent Afghans are worried and disturbed, 74 percent in mental stresses induced by poverty and unemployment, while the condition of 61 percent of Afghans are defined as “sad.” Let’s take a look at the top ten ranking of Gallup’s negative experience index. (Image: AFP)