A look at how Xi Jinping is rewriting China's history and cementing his place in it

China’s Supreme Leader Xi Jinping is trying to cement his place in history, by rewriting it. (Image: News18 Creative)

Communist Party of China has passed a key resolution designating Xi Jinping a historic figure. The decision to pass this resolution was taken in a meeting presided over by Xi. (Image: News18 Creative)

It celebrates Xi’s successes in reducing corruption, cutting poverty and advancing China’s technological capabilities. (Image: News18 Creative)

The new resolution cements Xi’s status as one of the most powerful leaders in China’s history alongside Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. (Image: News18 Creative)

A look at China’s most powerful leaders. (Image: News18 Creative)

As of 2021 Xi holds China’s all three power centres. He is General-Secretary of the CPC, Chairman of the Central Military Commission and President of China. (Image: News18 Creative)

A look at how China is rewriting its history, a piece at a time. (Image: News18 Creative)