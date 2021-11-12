MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

A look at how Xi Jinping is rewriting China's history and cementing his place in it

A historic resolution has put Xi Jinping on par with China's most powerful leaders -- Mao and Xiaoping. A look at how Xi is rewriting China's history and cementing his place in it.

Moneycontrol News
November 12, 2021 / 09:27 PM IST
China’s Supreme Leader Xi Jinping is trying to cement his place in history, by rewriting it. (Image: News18 Creative)
China’s Supreme Leader Xi Jinping is trying to cement his place in history, by rewriting it. (Image: News18 Creative)
Communist Party of China has passed a key resolution designating Xi Jinping a historic figure. The decision to pass this resolution was taken in a meeting presided over by Xi. (Image: News18 Creative)
Communist Party of China has passed a key resolution designating Xi Jinping a historic figure. The decision to pass this resolution was taken in a meeting presided over by Xi. (Image: News18 Creative)
It celebrates Xi’s successes in reducing corruption, cutting poverty and advancing China’s technological capabilities. (Image: News18 Creative)
It celebrates Xi’s successes in reducing corruption, cutting poverty and advancing China’s technological capabilities. (Image: News18 Creative)
The new resolution cements Xi’s status as one of the most powerful leaders in China’s history alongside Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. (Image: News18 Creative)
The new resolution cements Xi’s status as one of the most powerful leaders in China’s history alongside Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at China’s most powerful leaders. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at China’s most powerful leaders. (Image: News18 Creative)
As of 2021 Xi holds China’s all three power centres. He is General-Secretary of the CPC, Chairman of the Central Military Commission and President of China. (Image: News18 Creative)
As of 2021 Xi holds China’s all three power centres. He is General-Secretary of the CPC, Chairman of the Central Military Commission and President of China. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at how China is rewriting its history, a piece at a time. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at how China is rewriting its history, a piece at a time. (Image: News18 Creative)
“His (Xi’s) works have been published in luxurious volumes; every speech he makes is celebrated as ‘important’ – his every statement and quotation is hailed as golden formulations. His activities, history, and personality are limned in terms that suggest an approaching apotheosis,” said Historian Geremie Barme to NYT. (Image: News18 Creative)
“His (Xi’s) works have been published in luxurious volumes; every speech he makes is celebrated as ‘important’ – his every statement and quotation is hailed as golden formulations. His activities, history, and personality are limned in terms that suggest an approaching apotheosis,” said Historian Geremie Barme to NYT. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #China #China history #Slideshow #World News #Xi Jinping
first published: Nov 12, 2021 09:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.