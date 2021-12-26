2021 review: The most stunning images of the year

A devotee takes a dip in the waters of Yamuna river as a part of rituals for the upcoming Hindu festival of Chhat puja amid foam created by pollution in the water in New Delhi on November 8. (Image: AFP)

A man works at the Rhone Glacier partially covered with insulating foam to prevent it from melting due to global warming near Gletsch on October 27. Swiss glaciers lost 1 percent of their volume in 2021, despite heavy snow and a cool summer, due to climate change. "Although 2021 shows the lowest ice loss since 2013, no slowdown is in sight for glacier retreat" noted experts from the Expert commission of the cryosphere measurement network of the Swiss Academy of Sciences on October 19. (Image: AFP)

Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. (Image: AFP)

An overview shows Uganda's Stephen Kissa competing in the men's 10000m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30. (Image: AFP)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after falling on the court while playing against Italy's Matteo Berrettini during their men's singles quarter-final tennis match on Day 11 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 9. (Image: AFP)

Migants climb a sea wall in the northern town of Fnideq after attempting to cross the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta on May 19. Spain stepped up diplomatic pressure on Rabat as its prime minister flew into Ceuta, vowing to "restore order" in the North African enclave after a record 8,000 migrants reached its beaches from Morocco. (Image: AFP)

A demonstrator falls as they are hit by water cannon during clashes with riot police amid ongoing protests against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque in Bogota on June 12. Dozens of people have been killed in protests that erupted around the country on April 28, initially against a tax hike that would have mostly affected the middle classes, but which have morphed into a major anti-government movement. (Image: AFP)

The sun rises in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on March 24. Christ the Redeemer is celebrating its 90th anniversary in October 2021 and is receiving restoration work to ensure that it looks its best for the public and visiting tourists. (Image: AFP)

The waning gibbous moon appears in the sky following the weekend's full "Snow Moon", near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on February 28. (Image: AFP)

Humaira Mustapha, whose 2 daughters were kidnapped by gunmen at the Government Girls Secondary School, cries at her home, the day after the abduction of over 300 schoolgirls in Jangebe, a village in Zamfara State, northwest of Nigeria on February 27. More than 300 schoolgirls were snatched from dormitories by gunmen in the middle of the night in northwestern Zamfara state on February 26, in the third known mass kidnapping of students since December. (Image: AFP)

A healthcare worker attends to a patient at the Portimao Arena sports pavilion converted in a field hospital for Covid-19 patients at Portimao, in the Algarve region, on February 9. The world is dealing with the novel pandemic for more than a year and a half. The virus has killed millions of people around the world. (Image: AFP)