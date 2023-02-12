Week in pics: Stunning images from across the world

1/7 Children ride a model of World War II-era Soviet T-34 tank during a military historical festival at the family historical tank park outside St. Petersburg, Russia.

2/7 Arctic sea smoke rises from the Atlantic Ocean at Portland Head Light as the morning temperature is about -10 degrees Fahrenheit, in Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

3/7 People walk on the beach along the Baltic Sea in Scharbeutz, northern Germany, before sunrise.

4/7 A man takes a dip at Sangam, the confluence of rivers the Ganges and the Yamuna during "Maghi Purnima", or the full-moon day of the Hindu calendar month "Magh" in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

5/7 High school seniors clad in traditional attire bow during a joint graduation and coming-of-age ceremony at Dongmyung Girls' High School in Seoul, South Korea.

6/7 People walking through snowy Tiergarten park in central Berlin, Germany.