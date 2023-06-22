Tokyo residents find comfort in fluffy, street-strolling alpacas

1/6 The quiet of early morning streets in one downtown Tokyo neighbourhood is broken by joggers, parents with children in strollers - and a pair of alpacas, out for their daily constitutional walk. (Source: Reuters)

2/6 On leads held by their keepers, Akane and Satsuki trot down streets past shops and temples, crop grass in a pocket park and share crosswalks with the occasional pedestrian before heading back to their home at an indoor petting zoo, "Alpaca Land". (Source: Reuters)

3/6 After a round of brushing and combing, the woolly natives of South America are ready for their day: spending time with visitors who pay 1,000 yen ($7) for 30 minutes petting them, hugging them and burying faces in their fleece. (Source: Reuters)

4/6 "The alpaca was so fluffy that when I put my face on its back, its fleece covered half of my face and it was so cute," said visitor Nana Ide. (Source: Reuters)

5/6 Manager Shinya Ide (no relation) says the secret to the 5-year-old alpacas' appeal is that looking at them is comforting, and petting them even more soothing. (Source: Reuters)