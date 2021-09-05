Teachers' Day 2021: Check history, significance and more

Every year India celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of former Indian President, philosopher and scholar Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The day is observed to pay respect and recognise the contribution of teachers to society. (Image: News18 Creative)

Since 1962, Teachers’ Day in India is celebrated a month ahead of the global date on October 5 to honour the country’s second President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on September 5, 1888.

Dr Radhakrishan took office in 1962. When his students sought his permission to celebrate September 5 as a special day, Dr Radhakrishnan instead asked them to observe September 5 as Teachers’ Day to recognise the contribution of teachers to society.

In a first, the number of women school teachers in India is higher than their male counterparts, the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report for 2019-20 shows. According to the report, the number of teachers in school increased by 2.72 percent in 2019-20 compared to 2018-19. In 2019-20, 96.87 lakh teachers were engaged in school education, about 2.57 lakh more than the previous year. Of this, 49.15 lakh were female teachers and 47.71 lakh male.