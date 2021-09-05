MARKET NEWS

Teachers' Day 2021: Check history, significance and more

Every year India celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of the country's second president, philosopher and scholar Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Moneycontrol News
September 05, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST
Every year India celebrate Teachers’ Day on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of former Indian President, philosopher and scholar, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The day is observed to pay respect and recognize the contribution of teachers to the society. On the occasion of Teachers Day, let’s remember some of the great Indian teachers who had inspired the country. (Image: News18 Creative)
Every year India celebrates Teachers' Day on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of former Indian President, philosopher and scholar Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The day is observed to pay respect and recognise the contribution of teachers to society. (Image: News18 Creative)
Since 1962, Teachers’ Day in India is celebrated a month ahead of the global date on October 5, in honour of the country’s second President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on September 5, 1888.
Since 1962, Teachers' Day in India is celebrated a month ahead of the global date on October 5 to honour the country's second President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on September 5, 1888.
Dr Radhakrishan took the office of the second President of India in 1962. When his students sought his permission to celebrate September 5 as a special day. Dr Radhakrishnan instead asked them to observe September 5 as Teachers’ Day, to recognise the contribution of teachers to the society.
Dr Radhakrishan took office in 1962. When his students sought his permission to celebrate September 5 as a special day, Dr Radhakrishnan instead asked them to observe September 5 as Teachers' Day to recognise the contribution of teachers to society.
Daily Data_July_5
In a first, the number of women school teachers in India is higher than their male counterparts, the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report for 2019-20 shows. According to the report, the number of teachers in school increased by 2.72 percent in 2019-20 compared to 2018-19. In 2019-20, 96.87 lakh teachers were engaged in school education, about 2.57 lakh more than the previous year. Of this, 49.15 lakh were female teachers and 47.71 lakh male.
Representational Image (AP)
Virtual celebrations have become the new normal since the global COVID-19 outbreak. The Teachers' Day celebration in 2021 will also be restricted to virtual gatherings as schools and colleges continue to remain shut in most parts of India. Representational Image (AP)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Slideshow #Teachers' Day #trending
first published: Sep 5, 2021 10:19 am

