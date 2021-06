Ukraine beat North Macedonia 2-1 on Thursday to boost their chances of reaching the European Championship knockout stages. Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko scores their first goal. (Images: REUTERS/Mihai Barbu)

Yarmolenko netted from close range in 29th minute after Oleksandr Karavaev’s flick from a corner.

North Macedonia's Darko Churlinov attempts to control the ball during the match. (Images: AP Photo/Robert Ghement, Pool)

Ukraine's Ruslan

The two forwards also scored in the 3-2 loss to the Netherlands in the team’s opening match at Euro 2020.

Malinovskyi, foreground, is tackled by North Macedonia's Darko Velkovski.

Ezgjan Alioski got the only goal for North Macedonia in 57th minute when he scored on a rebound after goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan blocked his penalty shot.

Ezgjan Alioski celebrates scoring team's first goal. (Image: REUTERS/Mihai Barbu)

The defeat leaves North Macedonia, who lost 3-1 to Austria in their first game, bottom of Group C. The team will play against Netherlands in their final match on June 21.

North Macedonia's Goran Pandev, left, and Ukraine's Mykola Matviyenko challenge for the ball. (AP Photo/Mihai Barbu)