In pics | Pele dies at 82: A look at the phenomenal career of Brazil football legend

Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died on Thursday. He was 82. A look at his phenomenal career. (Image: News18 Creative)

Pele started playing for Santos Football Club in 1956. He scored his first professional goal in his league debut, in a match between Santos FC and Corinthians FC. (Image: News18 Creative)

In 1957, he scored his first hat-trick for Santos against Fabril de Lavras and became the youngest player to score a hat-trick. (Image: News18 Creative)

In 1967, a ceasefire was declared during the Nigerian civil war to watch Pele play an exhibition game in Lagos. (Image: News18 Creative)

Pele was named “Athlete of the Century” in 1999 by the International Olympic Committee. (Image: News18 Creative)

In 2000, he was named second in the BBC’s 'Sportsman of the Century' award. Federation International de Football Association (FIFA) named him 'Player of the Century', jointly with Argentina’s Diego Maradona. (Image: News18 Creative)

In September 2021, Pele announced on social media that he underwent surgery to remove a tumour from his right colon. Months later, he was hospitalised again for chemotherapy treatment of a colon tumour. (Image: News18 Creative)

In November this year, Pele was admitted due to a deteriorating health condition related to colon cancer at the Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital in Sao Paulo. On December 29, he passed away at the age of 82. (Image: News18 Creative)

During his football career, Pele won the FIFA World Cup trophy three times in 1958, 1962 and 1970. (Image: News18 Creative)

According to FIFA, Pele scored 1,281 goals in 1,363 games. (Image: News18 Creative)

Pele scored 92 hat-tricks during his career for Santos, NY Cosmos and Brazil. (Image: News18 Creative)