IPL 2022 | Dinesh Karthik helps Bangalore beat Kolkata by 3 wickets

Dinesh Karthik kept his cool as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets in the 2022 Indian Premier League on March 30. (Image: IPL)

Karthik smacked 14 not out off seven balls as the game came down to the last over. Kolkata’s batting had stumbled to 128 all out and Bangalore finished with 132-7 in reply. (Image: IPL)

Put in to bat, Kolkata’s batting plans went horribly wrong. Young pacer Akash Deep took 3-45 as he dismissed hard-hitting top-order batsmen Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana, both for 10. (Image: IPL)

Mohammed Siraj had earlier dismissed Ajinkya Rahane as Kolkata was reduced to 44-5 in 5.5 overs. (Image: IPL)

There was no hope of a revival as leg spinner Wanindu Hasranga got into the act and picked up 4-20 to bamboozle the Kolkata middle-order. First, he got rid of skipper Shreyas Iyer (13), and then struck twice again to remove Sunil Narine (12) and Sheldon Jackson (0). (Image: IPL)

Andre Russell top-scored with 25 off 18 balls. (Image: IPL)

Harshal Patel picked up 2-11 in four overs late in the innings as Bangalore’s all-round bowling performance denied any breathing space to Kolkata’s batsmen. (Image: IPL)

Chasing 129, Bangalore made a poor start, too. Kolkata’s pacers Tim Southee and Umesh Yadav struck crucial blows to remove openers Faf du Plessis (5) and Anuj Rawat (0), respectively. (Image: IPL)

Yadav then struck again as Virat Kohli was caught behind for 12 runs. Bangalore was down to 17-3 in 2.1 overs. (Image: IPL)

David Willey and Sherfane Rutherford rescued the innings with 45 runs for the fourth wicket. (Image: IPL)

Sunil Narine got rid of Willey, but Rutherford put on another 39 runs with Shahbaz Ahmed for the fifth wicket. (Image: IPL)