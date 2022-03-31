English
    IPL 2022 | Dinesh Karthik helps Bangalore beat Kolkata by 3 wickets

    Dinesh Karthik kept his cool as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets in the 2022 Indian Premier League on March 30.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST
    Dinesh Karthik kept his cool as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets in the 2022 Indian Premier League on March 30. (Image: IPL)
    Karthik smacked 14 not out off seven balls as the game came down to the last over. Kolkata’s batting had stumbled to 128 all out and Bangalore finished with 132-7 in reply. (Image: IPL)
    Put in to bat, Kolkata’s batting plans went horribly wrong. Young pacer Akash Deep took 3-45 as he dismissed hard-hitting top-order batsmen Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana, both for 10. (Image: IPL)
    Mohammed Siraj had earlier dismissed Ajinkya Rahane as Kolkata was reduced to 44-5 in 5.5 overs. (Image: IPL)
    There was no hope of a revival as leg spinner Wanindu Hasranga got into the act and picked up 4-20 to bamboozle the Kolkata middle-order. First, he got rid of skipper Shreyas Iyer (13), and then struck twice again to remove Sunil Narine (12) and Sheldon Jackson (0). (Image: IPL)
    Andre Russell top-scored with 25 off 18 balls. (Image: IPL)
    Harshal Patel picked up 2-11 in four overs late in the innings as Bangalore’s all-round bowling performance denied any breathing space to Kolkata’s batsmen. (Image: IPL)
    Chasing 129, Bangalore made a poor start, too. Kolkata’s pacers Tim Southee and Umesh Yadav struck crucial blows to remove openers Faf du Plessis (5) and Anuj Rawat (0), respectively. (Image: IPL)
    Yadav then struck again as Virat Kohli was caught behind for 12 runs. Bangalore was down to 17-3 in 2.1 overs. (Image: IPL)
    David Willey and Sherfane Rutherford rescued the innings with 45 runs for the fourth wicket. (Image: IPL)
    Sunil Narine got rid of Willey, but Rutherford put on another 39 runs with Shahbaz Ahmed for the fifth wicket. (Image: IPL)
    Kolkata struck twice again in the space of nine deliveries to get rid of both batsmen, but the decision to hold back Karthik paid off even as Hasranga (4) was dismissed at the other end. With seven runs needed off the last over, Karthik coolly smacked a six and a four off Russell to finish things off. (Image: IPL)
    Tags: #cricket #IPL 2022 #KKR vs RCB #Slideshow #Sports #TATA IPL 2022
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 06:43 pm
