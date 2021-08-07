In Pics| Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra in action at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Neeraj Chopra on August 7 won a historic gold medal in athletics event at the Tokyo Olympic Games as he topped the men’s javelin throw final. (Image: Reuters)

He has become India's first Olympic medalist from athletics in the finals of the men's javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Chopra has also joined Abhinav Bindra as India's only second Indian athlete to win a gold medal in an individual event. (Image: Reuters)

Neeraj Chopra lead the score board in the Round 1 at 87.03m. (Image: Reuters)

In Round 2, he scored 87.58m, while in round 3 he scored 76.69m. Neeraj Chopra's fourth and fifth was foul. In the final round, he threw a 84.24m and secured himself the historic gold. (Image: Reuters)

In his earlier career, he was the 2016 World U20 champion and set the world under-20 record of 86.48 m. He is also first Indian athlete to ever win a World title in Track and Field at U-20. (Image: Reuters)