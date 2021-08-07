MARKET NEWS

English
Sports

In Pics| Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra in action at Tokyo Olympics 2020

23-year-old Neeraj Chopra scripted history by bagging the gold medal at men's men’s javelin throw final. The young athlete becomes the first Indian to win a medal in the track and field events at the Olympics. In these pictures you can see our star medalist in action at Tokyo 2020.

Moneycontrol News
August 07, 2021 / 10:33 PM IST
pjimage - 2021-08-07T220355.207
Neeraj Chopra on August 7 won a historic gold medal in athletics event at the Tokyo Olympic Games as he topped the men’s javelin throw final. (Image: Reuters)
pjimage - 2021-08-07T220558.305
He has become India's first Olympic medalist from athletics in the finals of the men's javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Chopra has also joined Abhinav Bindra as India's only second Indian athlete to win a gold medal in an individual event. (Image: Reuters)
pjimage - 2021-08-07T220447.475
Neeraj Chopra lead the score board in the Round 1 at 87.03m. (Image: Reuters)
pjimage - 2021-08-07T220752.917
In Round 2, he scored 87.58m, while in round 3 he scored 76.69m. Neeraj Chopra's fourth and fifth was foul. In the final round, he threw a 84.24m and secured himself the historic gold. (Image: Reuters)
pjimage - 2021-08-07T220704.392
In his earlier career, he was the 2016 World U20 champion and set the world under-20 record of 86.48 m. He is also first Indian athlete to ever win a World title in Track and Field at U-20. (Image: Reuters)
pjimage - 2021-08-07T220844.248
Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra posing with his medal. (Image: Reuters)
Tags: #Gold at Tokyo 2020 #India medals #Neeraj Chopra #Slideshow #Sports #Tokyo 2020 #Tokyo Olympics 2020
first published: Aug 7, 2021 10:33 pm

