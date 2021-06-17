MARKET NEWS

In Pics | Euro 2020: Wales beat Turkey 2-0, Gareth Bale sets up both goals

Euro 2020: Gareth Bale made sure his missed penalty didn’t matter by setting up two goals against Turkey

Moneycontrol News
June 17, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
Euro 2020: Wales defeated Turkey 2-0 in their Group A match at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan on June 16, 2021. In this picture: Wales' Aaron Ramse (second left) scores his side’s first goal past Turkey's goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir (second right) (Image: AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, Pool)
Gareth Bale made sure his missed penalty didn’t matter by setting up two goals. In this picture: Wales' Kieffer Moore (left) jumps for a header with Turkey's Caglar Soyuncu (Image: Dan Mullan/Pool via AP)
Turkish and Welsh players scuffle during the match (Image: Tolga Bozoglu/Pool Photo via AP)
Turkey's Burak Yilmaz takes a shot (Image: Naomi Baker/Pool via AP)
Welsh players celebrate after Connor Roberts scores his side's second goal (Tolga Bozoglu/Pool Photo via AP)
TAGS: #Euro 2020 #Football #Slideshow #Sports #Turkey #Wales
first published: Jun 17, 2021 09:06 am

