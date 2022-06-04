English
    In Pics | Queen’s jubilee celebrations continue with first public appearance from Harry, Meghan

    The Queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities continued on Friday with an appearance from her grandson Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan - their first public appearance in the UK since stepping down from royal duties two years ago.

    June 04, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST
    Prince Harry and Meghan attended a ceremony at Saint Paul's Cathedral in London on June 3, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations. This marks their first public appearance in the UK since stepping down from royal duties two years ago.
    Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign at Saint Paul's Cathedral as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations. The British monarch, 96, gave the event a miss.
    Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave at the end of the National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign at Saint Paul's Cathedral
    On June 2, the Queen attended a ceremony to light of the Principal Beacon outside of Buckingham Palace
    Queen Elizabeth II watched a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony on June 2. She was joined by other members of the royal family
    Tags: #Meghan #prince harry #Queen Elizabeth #Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee #royal family
    first published: Jun 4, 2022 07:01 pm
