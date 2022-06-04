In Pics | Queen’s jubilee celebrations continue with first public appearance from Harry, Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan attended a ceremony at Saint Paul's Cathedral in London on June 3, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations. This marks their first public appearance in the UK since stepping down from royal duties two years ago.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign at Saint Paul's Cathedral as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations. The British monarch, 96, gave the event a miss.

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave at the end of the National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign at Saint Paul's Cathedral

On June 2, the Queen attended a ceremony to light of the Principal Beacon outside of Buckingham Palace