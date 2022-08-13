English
    In Pics | India sets Guinness World Record for largest human flag formation

    India has set a Guinness world Record for the largest human flag formation, created at Chandigarh ahead of Independence Day 2022.

    August 13, 2022 / 05:06 PM IST
    Largest flag formation in Chandigarh_Twitter
    India has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest human flag formation. More than 5,000 people gathered at a stadium in Chandigarh to form the waving tricolour as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. (Image credit: MrAmanDeep/Twitter)
    Chandigarh guinness record_Twitter
    5885 people came together to set a new world record for having the largest human chain waving the National Flag of India, news agency ANI reported. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)
    Meenakshi Lekhi at Chandigarh flag event_Twitter
    Union Minister of Culture Meenakshi Lekhi was present at the event and shared a photograph of the Guinness World Record certificate. The tricolour formation was created at a cricket stadium in Sector 16 of Chandigarh. (Image credit: M_Lekhi/Twitter)
    Chandigarh guinness record tiranga_Twitter

    Meenakshi Lekhi hailed the efforts of Chandigarh University students who made the feat possible. dministrator of Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit was also present at the event. (Image credit: MrAmanDeep/Twitter)
    Chandigarh guinness record_Twitter

    With this tiranga formation, India broke the previous record held by the UAE, according to ANI.
    first published: Aug 13, 2022 05:06 pm
