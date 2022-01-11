In Pics: Fear of lockdown, daily wage laborers in Gurugram start returning home

Amid fear of lockdown due to rising cases in the Delhi-NCR, migrant workers in Gurugram have started returning home. With night curfew imposed earlier to control the third wave in the country and now with the new restrictions in place, the fear of lockdown has emerged among the migrant laborers. (Image: ANI)

A Gurugram based driver, Amrinder Kumar Yadav, told news agency ANI that, "Lockdown may be imposed in the city so I've decided to go back to my native state. I am not getting any work due to Covid restrictions, it is tough to survive without any income." (Image: ANI)

Not just migrant workers, but the small business too were largely affected by the lockdown. In the DDMA order issued today, where it has motioned offices to work from home, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has requested a reconsider it. CAIT believes that this order is detrimental to most small businesses and traders that employ lakhs of people. In a letter dated January 11 that was addressed to the Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, CAIT brought attention to the fact that over three lakh offices in Delhi conducting business provide employment to lakhs of people. Although they assure their compliance, they have mentioned that this decision will adversely impact 'businesses of Delhi and the employment of these people'. It also advised that the DDMA's order be applied to the corporate sector, but small businesses and traders be exempted from it. (Image: ANI)