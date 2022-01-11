MARKET NEWS

In Pics: Fear of lockdown, daily wage laborers in Gurugram start returning home

With night curfew imposed earlier to control the third wave in the country and now with the new restrictions in place, the fear of lockdown has emerged among the migrant laborers.

January 11, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST
Amid fear of lockdown due to rising cases in the Delhi-NCR, migrant workers have started returning home. However, the central and state governments are continuously appealing to the people not to panic. Despite this assurance, people have started returning home. (Image: ANI)
Amid fear of lockdown due to rising cases in the Delhi-NCR, migrant workers in Gurugram have started returning home. With night curfew imposed earlier to control the third wave in the country and now with the new restrictions in place, the fear of lockdown has emerged among the migrant laborers. (Image: ANI)
A Gurugram based driver, Amrinder Kumar Yadav, told news agency ANI that, "Lockdown may be imposed in the city so I've decided to go back to my native state. I am not getting any work due to Covid restrictions, it is tough to survive without any income." (Image: ANI)
A Gurugram based driver, Amrinder Kumar Yadav, told news agency ANI that, "Lockdown may be imposed in the city so I've decided to go back to my native state. I am not getting any work due to Covid restrictions, it is tough to survive without any income." (Image: ANI)
Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has requested a reconsideration of the recent order by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which requires all private offices to shut their workspaces and work from home, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in Delhi. CAIT believes that this order is detrimental to most small businesses and traders that employ lakhs of people. In a letter dated January 11 that was addressed to the Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, CAIT brought attention to the fact that over three lakh offices in Delhi conducting business provide employment to lakhs of people. Although they assure their compliance, they have mentioned that this decision will adversely impact 'businesses of Delhi and the employment of these people'. CAIT also provided an alternate solution suggesting that instead of full closure, offices be allowed to work at 50% capacity, following Covid appropriate behaviour and strict social distancing. It also advised that the DDMA's order be applied to the corporate sector, but small businesses and traders be exempted from it. The reason being, traders & small businesses are yet to go on a fully digital mode, unlike corporate offices, and hence will not be able to work from home, like advised by the government. This in turn will affect the overall business and employment of many. CAIT also mentioned that it had asked the government to come up with a concrete work from home policy to benefit traders and businessmen, but was yet to hear back on anything from that front. (Image: ANI)
Not just migrant workers, but the small business too were largely affected by the lockdown. In the DDMA order issued today, where it has motioned offices to work from home, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has requested a reconsider it. CAIT believes that this order is detrimental to most small businesses and traders that employ lakhs of people. In a letter dated January 11 that was addressed to the Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, CAIT brought attention to the fact that over three lakh offices in Delhi conducting business provide employment to lakhs of people. Although they assure their compliance, they have mentioned that this decision will adversely impact 'businesses of Delhi and the employment of these people'. It also advised that the DDMA's order be applied to the corporate sector, but small businesses and traders be exempted from it. (Image: ANI)
The daily wage workers have been the among those most impacted by the lockdown since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Haryana reported another major increase in new coronavirus cases on January 9, registering 5,166 fresh infections, with 2,338 of them from Gurugram district alone, according to an official bulletin. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 11 said there would be no lockdown in Delhi, adding that he has requested the Centre to impose Delhi-like restrictions in the National Capital Region (NCR) as well.
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #migrant workers
first published: Jan 11, 2022 05:49 pm

