Oscar 2021 | Check out the best-dressed stars on red carpet

Red carpet glam was back on April 25 at the Oscars with Andra Day (right) and Carey Mulligan (left) shimmering in award-worthy gold and Maria Bakalova among several stars in bright white princess gowns during the pandemic era's first big parade of fashion. With nominees scattered around the world, the red carpet was far less hectic. A look at some best dressed stars sizzle the red carpet at 93rd Academy Awards. (Image: AP)

Maria Bakalova, the breakout star of “Borat: Subsequent Movie Film,” also brought princess, also in white, with a bit of subdued sparkle and a plunging neckline that fell to a tulle skirt, thanks to Louis Vuitton. She snagged a pair of stunning chandelier diamond earrings for the evening. (Image: AP)

Regina King, who opened the show, went for light blue Louis Vuitton with winged shoulders and silver stripe embellishments. (Image: AP)

Margot Robbie went full Hollywood in body hugging silvery Chanel. (Image: AP)

Angela Bassett arrives at the Oscars in a red look with statement poofy shoulders and Chopard rubies and diamonds. Bassett's train gown was by Alberta Ferretti. (Image: AP)

Zendaya made the appearance at the Los Angeles ceremony in standout yellow by Valentino and Bulgari diamonds from ears and neck to her fingers. (Image: AP)

Amanda Seyfried chose vibrant red from Armani Prive, her hair in an Old Hollywood side-swept updo. It was among a slew of classic princess cuts, hers a strapless look with a plunging neckline. (Image: AP)

New mom Emerald Fennell, best director nominee for “Promising Young Woman,” smiled bright in a flowing spring green and lilac gown. (Image: AP)

Reese Witherspoon got the red memo, in Dior. (Image: AP)