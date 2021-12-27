On Salman Khan's 56th birthday, a look at his top movies of the decade

Bajrangi Bhaijaan tells the story of Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, an ardent devotee of Hindu deity Hanuman, who embarks on a journey to take a mute six-year-old Pakistani Muslim girl Shahida, separated in India from her parents, back to her hometown in Pakistan. It grossed ₹969 crore ($150 million) worldwide.

The film focuses on Sultan Ali Khan, a wrestler and former world wrestling champion from Haryana whose successful career has created a rift in his personal life. The film grossed ₹623.33 crore ($89 million) worldwide,[2] and is one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever.

In Ek Ta Tiger, Salman Khan plays Tiger, an Indian spy, is tasked with recovering information before it is gained by Pakistan, but is sidetracked after falling in love with Katrina Kaif's Zoya, a girl with a dark secret.

Dabangg is set in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, and tells the story of a fearless police officer, Chulbul Pandey, and his troubled relationship with his stepfather and half-brother.

2011's Bodyguard broke many records upon its release. Within the first day of its release, it went on to become the highest opening day grosser as well as the biggest grosser ever for a single day up until then.

Partner follows the story of a love guru, Prem Kulkarni, played by Salman Khan, who gives his client, Bhaskar Divakar Chaudhary, played by Govinda, the ideas of wooing his gorgeous boss, Priya Jaisingh, played by Katrina Kaif.

Lucky: No Time For Love is a 2005 movie based on the story of two lovers in war-torn Russia written and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Salman Khan and Sneha Ullal.