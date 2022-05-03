English
    Met Gala 2022: Power couples hit the red carpet in style

    Met Gala 2022: The high-profile annual benefit had "gilded glamour" as the theme this year.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 03, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST
    v
    Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. (Image credit: AFP)
    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Met Gala. (Image credit: AFP)
    Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness.
    Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness. (Image credit: AFP)
    s
    Singer Joe Jonas and 'Game of Thrones' actor Sophie Turner. (Image credit: AFP)
    Snap Inc CEO Evan Spiegel and model Miranda Kerr. (Image credit: AFP)
    v
    Actor Gabrielle Union and NBA star Dwayne Wade. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 3, 2022 01:20 pm
