Karva Chauth 2021 | Here are 10 Bollywood songs to dedicate your partner this year

Karwa Chauth 2021 will be celebrated this year on October 24. On this day, women observe fast for their husbands' long life and prosperity. The fast is observed from morning to moonrise.

Moneycontrol News
October 24, 2021 / 06:02 PM IST
The auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated this year on October 24, Sunday. On this day, women observe fast for their husbands' long life and prosperity. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, let's take a look at some of the most popular Bollywood songs, which helped in making this festival more dramatic and romantic for married couples.
The day falls on the fourth day after the full moon (Purnima) in the month of Kartik.
The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam song is sung by Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik. The music video features Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. (Image: Sereenshot/YouTube@Bollywoodclassics)
Chand Chhupa Badal Mein: The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam song is sung by Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik. The music video features Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai.
This is also one of the best songs which are made by Bollywood in order to celebrate the festival. It is from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and was released in 2001. It had Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles. (Source: Screenshot from Youtube/@SonyMusicIndiaVEVO )
Bole Chudiyan: The famous Bollywood song which is part of every wedding is also the one for Karwa Chauth. It is from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which was released in 2001. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were in the lead roles. (Source: Screenshot from Youtube/SonyMusicIndiaVEVO )
Yoon Shabnami : Saawariya Song is sung by Parthiv Gohil and the movie features Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor
Yoon Shabnami: Saawariya was the debut film of Ranbir Singh and Sonam Kapoor. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the song is sung by Parthiv Gohil. (Source: Screenshot from YouTube/SonyMusicIndiaVevo)
Chanda Re Chanda Re: The Song from the film Sapney was sung by Hariharan, Sadhana Sargam . (Image: Screenshot from YouTube/Ultra Bollywood )
Chanda Re Chanda Re: The Song from the film Sapney was sung by Hariharan, Sadhana Sargam.
Chand Sifarish: The Fanaa song is sung by Kailash Kher, Shaan and the movie features Aamir khan and Kajol. (Source: Screenshot from Youtube@YRF)
Chand Sifarish: The song from the film Fanaa was sung by Kailash Kher, Shaan and the movie features Aamir khan and Kajol. (Source: Screenshot from Youtube/YRF)
Tags: #Entertainment #Karwa Chauth
first published: Oct 24, 2021 06:02 pm

