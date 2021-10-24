Karva Chauth 2021 | Here are 10 Bollywood songs to dedicate your partner this year

Karwa Chauth 2021 will be celebrated this year on October 24. On this day, women observe fast for their husbands' long life and prosperity. The fast is observed from morning to moonrise. The day falls on the fourth day after the full moon (Purnima) in the month of Kartik. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, here are some of the most popular Bollywood songs to celebrate this auspicious occasion. (Source: Shutterstock)

Chand Chhupa Badal Mein: The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam song is sung by Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik. The music video features Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. (Image: Screenshot from YouTube/Bollywood Classics)

Bole Chudiyan: The famous Bollywood song which is part of every wedding is also the one for Karwa Chauth. It is from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which was released in 2001. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were in the lead roles. (Source: Screenshot from Youtube/SonyMusicIndiaVEVO )

Yoon Shabnami: Saawariya was the debut film of Ranbir Singh and Sonam Kapoor. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the song is sung by Parthiv Gohil. (Source: Screenshot from YouTube/SonyMusicIndiaVevo)

Chanda Re Chanda Re: The Song from the film Sapney was sung by Hariharan, Sadhana Sargam . (Source: Screenshot from YouTube/Ultra Bollywood)