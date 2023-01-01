English
    In photos: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and other celebrities ringing in 2023

    From lavish parties to intimate gatherings, see how celebrities marked the end of 2022.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    January 01, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST
    Actor Anushka Sharma and Virat welcomed the New Year in Dubai.
    Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed the New Year in Dubai. (Image credit: Virat Kohli/Instagram)
    Actors Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani with designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Karan Johar in Dubai. (Image credit: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)
    Star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated New Year with their family and friends. (Image credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
    Actor Kareena Kapoor seen at a New Year party. (Image credit: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)
    Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal rang in New Year together. (Image credit: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
    first published: Jan 1, 2023 03:58 pm