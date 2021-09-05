MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsEntertainment

78th Venice Film Festival | Stars return to red carpet as cinematic extravaganza opens with strict COVID protocols

After a year without the red carpet glamour and glitz, the 78th Venice International Film Festival – the world’s oldest film festival – saw stars going all out as they returned in full force and added glory.

Reuters
September 05, 2021 / 05:49 PM IST
The 78th Venice Film Festival - Screening of the film 'The Power of the Dog' in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Venice, Italy September 2, 2021 - Director Jane Campion, actor Benedict Cumberbatch and actor Kirsten Dunst pose. (Image: REUTERS)
Director Jane Campion, actor Benedict Cumberbatch and actor Kirsten Dunst arrive to attend the screening of the film 'The Power of the Dog' at the 78th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on September 2. (Image: REUTERS)
The 78th Venice Film Festival - Screening of the film 'Land Of Dreams' - Red Carpet Arrivals - Venice, Italy September 2, 2021 - Actors Sheila Vand, Christopher McDonald, Nicole Ansari-Cox, Matt Dillon, director Shirin Neshat and a guest pose. (Image: REUTERS)
Before the screening of the film 'Land Of Dreams', actors Sheila Vand, Christopher McDonald, Nicole Ansari-Cox, Matt Dillon, director Shirin Neshat and a guest pose for a photo. (Image: REUTERS)
The 78th Venice Film Festival - Screening of the film 'The Hand of God' in competition- Red Carpet Arrivals - Venice, Italy September 2, 2021 - Actor Zoe Saldana poses. (Image: REUTERS)
Actor Zoe Saldana at the screening of the film 'The Hand of the God'. (Image: REUTERS)
The 78th Venice Film Festival - Screening of the film 'The Card Counter' in competition- Red Carpet Arrivals - Venice, Italy September 2, 2021 - Actor Joel Michaely poses. (Image: REUTERS)
Actor Joel Michaely at the screening of the film 'The Card Counter' in Venice, Italy, on September 2. (Image: REUTERS)
The 78th Venice Film Festival - Screening of the film "Spencer" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Venice, Italy September 3, 2021 - Kirsten Stewart arrives. (Image: REUTERS)
Kirsten Stewart arrives to attend the screening of the film 'Spencer'. (Image: REUTERS)
The 78th Venice Film Festival - Screening of the film "Dune" - out of competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Venice, Italy September 3, 2021 - Actors Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgard, Chang Chen, Oscar Isaac, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin and director Denis Villeneuve pose. (Image: REUTERS)
Actors Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgard, Chang Chen, Oscar Isaac, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, and director Denis Villeneuve pose before the screening of the film 'Dune' at the 78th Venice Film Festival. (Image: REUTERS)
The 78th Venice Film Festival - Screening of the documentary "Becoming Led Zeppelin" out of competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Venice, Italy September 4, 2021 - Musician Jimmy Page and Director of the 78th Venice International Film Festival, Alberto Barbera pose. (Image: REUTERS)
Musician Jimmy Page and Director of the 78th Venice International Film Festival Alberto Barbera pose for a photo at the screening of the documentary 'Becoming Led Zeppelin'. (Image: REUTERS)
The 78th Venice Film Festival - Screening of the film "The Lost Daughter" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Venice, Italy September 3, 2021 - Actors Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jake Gyllenhaal pose. (Image: REUTERS)
Actors Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jake Gyllenhaal at the screening of the film 'The Lost Daughter'. (Image: REUTERS)
The 78th Venice Film Festival - Screening of the film "The Lost Daughter" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Venice, Italy September 3, 2021 - Actor Dakota Johnson pose. (Image: REUTERS)
Actor Dakota Johnson arrives to attend the screening of the film 'The Lost Daugher'  . (Image: REUTERS)
The 78th Venice Film Festival - Screening of the film "Official Competition" in competition - Venice, Italy, September 4, 2021 - Producer Jaume Roures, actors Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz, Oscar Martinez, and directors Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat pose on the red carpet. (Image: REUTERS)
Producer Jaume Roures, actors Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz, Oscar Martinez, and directors Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat pose on the red carpet before the screening of the film 'Official Competition. (Image: REUTERS)
Reuters
first published: Sep 5, 2021 05:47 pm

