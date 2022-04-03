English
    Oscars slap, Ukraine war: This week in photos from around the world

    Photos this week: Muslims all over the world began observing Ramzan. In India, a fire raged at the Ghazipur landfill in Delhi.

    Associated Press
    April 03, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
    All conversations about Oscars 2022 were dominated by Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the ceremony. Pictured here is Rock’s reaction after being hit by Smith for making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
    In Ukraine, Russia’s war rages on. A woman cries while saying goodbye to her son before leaving for Prague on March 28.
    In this photo taken on March 30, a man mourns on the coffin with the body of three-year-old child who died with his parents as they tried to evacuate from a fighting zone in Kharkiv.
    United States: Firefighters along the burn scar in a meadow where a wildfire is erupted near the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado.
    Muslim women perform an evening prayer called 'tarawih' that marks the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, April 2, 2022.
    A child plays near a drainage as a massive fire engulfs the Ghazipur garbage dump in New Delhi, India, Monday, March 28, 2022.
    Associated Press
    Tags: #Oscars 2022 #Russia-Ukraine war #Slideshow #Slideshows
    first published: Apr 3, 2022 01:17 pm
