In pics: Winners of 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography awards, including one from India

Overall winner: Jennifer Hadley (USA). This little cub who has not yet developed cat-like instincts wins the overall prize in 2022. (Image credit: Jennifer Hadley/comedywildlifephoto.com)

"Talk To The Fin!" by Jennifer Hadley takes the Affinity Photo 2 People's Choice Award. (Image credit: Jennifer Hadley/comedywildlifephoto.com)

Creatures under the sea award goes to Spain's Arturo Telle Thiemann for clicking a couple of triggerfish. Don't be misled by their funny looks, they can be quite aggressive. (Image credit: Arturo Telle Thiemann /comedywildlifephoto.com)

French photographer Jean Jacques Alcalay wins the Spectrum Photo Creatures in the Air Award. (Image credit: Jean Jacques Alcalay/comedywildlifephoto.com)

The owl sees you. Arshdeep Singh from India wins the Junior Award for this photo taken in Bikaner. (Image credit: Arshdeep Singh/comedywildlifephoto.com)