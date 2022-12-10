English
    In pics: Winners of 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography awards, including one from India

    Enjoy the funniest animal photos from around the world this year.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    December 10, 2022 / 03:01 PM IST
    (Image credit: Jennifer Haldley)
    Overall winner: Jennifer Hadley (USA). This little cub who has not yet developed cat-like instincts wins the overall prize in 2022. (Image credit: Jennifer Hadley/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "Talk To The Fin!" by Jennifer Hadley (Image: Jennifer Hadley/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    "Talk To The Fin!" by Jennifer Hadley takes the Affinity Photo 2 People's Choice Award. (Image credit: Jennifer Hadley/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    (
    Creatures under the sea award goes to Spain's Arturo Telle Thiemann for clicking a couple of triggerfish. Don't be misled by their funny looks, they can be quite aggressive. (Image credit: Arturo Telle Thiemann /comedywildlifephoto.com)
    (
    French photographer Jean Jacques Alcalay wins the Spectrum Photo Creatures in the Air Award.  (Image credit: Jean Jacques Alcalay/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    The owl sees you.
    The owl sees you. Arshdeep Singh from India wins the Junior Award for this photo taken in Bikaner. (Image credit: Arshdeep Singh/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    (
    A cooper's hawk with an impressive portfolio. This photo taken by Jia Chen in Canada wins the Amazing Internet Portfolio Award. (Image credit: Jia Chen/comedywildlifephoto.com)
    Tags: #Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 #photography #wildlife
    first published: Dec 10, 2022 02:58 pm