The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

News agency Bloomberg has reported that Microsoft has warned two unnamed search engines that they cannot use the Bing search index to feed data to their AI chatbots. If they continue to do so, Microsoft may even terminate their licence. The Verge magazine said Microsoft licences out the Bing search index to several engines including DuckDuckGo and Yahoo. While it is not clear which engines have been warned, DuckDuckGo introduced its own GPT-based chatbot in early March.