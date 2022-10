The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

Apple has confirmed that it will comply with the European Union's (EU) common charger directive and will adopt the USB Type-C charging standard for its devices. The EU ministers gave the final approval to the common charger directive, a new law that mandates a common charging standard for mobile phones, tablets and e-readers, digital cameras and video game consoles, headphones, earbuds and portable loudspeakers, wireless mice and keyboards, and portable navigation systems. At the WSJ Tech Live Conference, Greg Joswiak, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple said that the company would comply with the new law. “We have no choice — as we do around the world, (we) will comply with local laws,” he said.