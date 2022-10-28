Redmi Note 12 Pro series launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, 200 MP Camera; Discovery Edition features 210W Charging

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 12 Pro series in China. The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+ arrive with top-of-the-line specifications and considerable upgrades over their predecessors. There is very little differentiating the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ from the regular ‘Pro’ model, apart from cameras.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Price

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G price is set at CNY 1,699 (Roughly Rs 19,350) for the base 6GB/128GB model. Additionally, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G also comes in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations that will set you back CNY 1,799 (Roughly Rs 20,500), CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 22,750), and CNY 2,199 (Roughly Rs 25,000), respectively.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Price

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G price is set at CNY 2,199 (Roughly Rs 25,100) for the 8GB/256GB variant and CNY 2,399 (Roughly Rs 27,400) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ comes in Midnight Dark, Time Blue, and Mirror Porcelain White colours as well as a Trend Edition. Redmi Note 12 Pro comes in Midnight Dark, Time Blue, Mirror Porcelain White, and Shallow Dream Galaxy colour.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Note 12 Pro+ sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate that can scale between 30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz. The panel supports DCI-P3, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 10-bit colours. The phone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For optics, the Remi Note 12 Pro+ 5G gets a triple-camera setup with a 200 MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide unit, and a 2 MP macro lens. The main camera can record video in up to 8K resolution at 30fps and 4K at 120fps. On the front, there’s a 16 MP camera for selfies.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 Pro has the same chip, display, software, and battery. However, there are a couple of differences here in terms of charging speed and optics. For instances, the charging speed is reduced to 67W. Additionally, the 200 MP sensor on the ‘Pro+’ model is replaced by a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Discovery Edition

Lastly, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Discovery Edition shares all its specifications with the regular ‘Pro+’ model. However, the big difference here is that the Discovery Edition arrives as the first smartphone to support 210W wired charging support that can take the phone from 0 to 100 percent in under 10 minutes. It also has a reduced battery capacity at 4,300 mAh. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Discovery Edition comes in a single 8GB/256GB configuration and costs CNY 2,399 (Roughly Rs 27,400).